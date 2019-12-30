Newhall Public Library hush replaced with playful noise

The traditional somber public library in Newhall is a thing of the past, as Library Director April Stull now hosts events like the merry-making party held for 40 excited kids, ages two to 12, last Friday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “There is never is a hush in the library. Kids come in and take off their shoes, ready to play. They feel very much at home here,” she said.
The Grinch movie played in the background during the recent jolly occasion, as tons of artsy projects, cookie decorating, and coloring book designs made by children were underway. Stull said she normally hosts craft-making for every holiday and last year there was movie night around Christmas time.
During the afternoon, busy children used frosting, sprinkles and red hots when decorating their cookies for snacking at the library. They also turned drab, paper bags into colorful reindeer and penguin puppets, and plain candy cane stockings into works of art by adding pre-glued fuzz balls, to take home.
Stull also ordered 35 Christmas-themed books to give to kids as presents at the Christmas event, but the books arrived too late for distribution. She has since wrapped and placed them under the library tree, free for kids to now grab and take home as gifts. Among those available, are a few hard-cover page books for infants; lower and higher level reading material for those older.
Stull began working at the Newhall library two years ago and said it is a good experience for her. She said her favorite part of the job is spending time with patrons and working with kids by reading to them and helping them with crafts. Each month, story time is offered the second and fourth Wednesday and book club is offered the first and third Wednesday. There is no need to sign up.
Stull’s background working in Benton County libraries (Norway, Van Horne and Keystone) and three years of experience working one-on one with students on life skills, made her the perfect candidate for the position of library director at Newhall. As the new director, she was required to take two classes for a PLM certification, both in Des Moines and online.
Each month, Stull requests five or six new books per month and chooses books from a list of popular ones posted in a Gazette section. Additionally, she said patrons will request books from other libraries that they then receive through inter-library loans. They also have Bridges download books available for those with library cards.
The Newhall Public Library, where about 350 patrons visit the library each month, moved to its new location at 109 Railroad St., in June of 2017. The facility was donated to the City of Newhall by its former business site owners, the Grovert Motor Company. City Hall moved next to the library about a year ago, Stull said.
Library hours are Mondays 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesdays 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Wednesdays 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Thursdays 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Sundays closed.
Visit newhall.lib.ia.us or facebook.com/Newhall-Public-Library-Newhall-Iowa for more information.