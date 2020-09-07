Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 73F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.