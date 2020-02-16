The 2020 annual North Iowa Tractor Ride will roll through Benton, Buchanan, Black Hawk, Tama and Linn Counties. The 13th Annual ride, presented by MBT Bank and hosted by 95.1 the Bull, 987 Kiss Country and 103.7 the Fox, will take place July 23rd -25th, 2020.
During this year’s ride, 200 vintage and restored tractors will be headquartered in the Historical community of Vinton at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Pre-registered riders will sign in on Thursday afternoon beginning at 2pm, enjoy an evening meal and driver’s safety meeting at the Benton County Fairgrounds and explore nearby attractions. The ride is sponsored by MBT Bank, Petro Blend, Mason City Red Power, Stellar Truck and Trailer, Mason City Ford Chrysler, Wold Tire Service, Fox Auction Company and Corporate Farmer. Pictures for the annual yearbook will be provided by Spirit Photography by Sara.
Friday morning an estimated 200 tractors will travel from Vinton to Brandon for a morning break to visit the world’s largest frying pan of course! From there they’ll make their way to La Porte City for lunch, drive through beautiful Hickory Hills Park, on to Dysart for an afternoon break then back to Vinton for the overnight.
Saturday morning, riders will leave from Vinton heading for Urbana for a morning break, make their way through Center Point to Palo for Lunch. After a lunch break, drivers will have one more chance to get together as one group at Bloomsbury Farm to say their farewells to one another for another year before they head back to Vinton to end yet another spectacular North Iowa Tractor Ride!
Participants are invited to come early and explore this beautiful portion of Iowa! North Iowa Tractor Ride coordinators are excited to say “In all our years of putting together rides, we’ve never been in this area before, we know our riders are going to love it!” Spectators are encouraged to come out during the ride to see the vintage and restored tractors representing nearly every make and model.
Ride maps, hotel accommodations and applications are available at www.northiowatractorride.com and as in other years only 200 first driver applications will be accepted.
For any questions or media credentials – please call 641-421-7744.