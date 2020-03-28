Today

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 64F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 52F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.