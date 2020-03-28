Amid concerns over COVID-19, health care facilities such as the Vinton Lutheran Home have restricted visitation in order to safeguard the health of residents. Lutheran Home staff and residents joined together to make signs for their families and posted them to social media. By the request of Vinton Newspapers, the nursing home sent these photos in for publication.
Notes from the heart
Trenton Schipper
