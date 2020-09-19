O’Grady Chemical Corp in Van Horne has been sold to Nutrien Ag Solutions, a global agricultural brand, owners Marty and Kris Junge have announced as the transition is currently unfolding.
“This is a very emotional, tough decision for us,” Marty Junge said. “I’ve devoted my whole life to this business. My hope is with this transition everyone from our employees to our local customers are happy and that the business can continue providing services to the area we have done over the years.”
Junge stated he began exploring the option of selling the business over a year ago. O’Grady Chemical was sold to Nutrien right after the August 10 derecho that impacted south Benton County. All inventory and sales are under the Nutrien name as of September 14. Transition of the buildings and facilities will be completed within a month, according to Junge. He will remain on board as manager with Nutrien for the next year to continue the transition from O’Grady to Nutrien.
“My main goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible,” Junge said. “I want to see this business continue on like it has been. I’m 66 years old, so it’s time to start looking at retirement.”
Junge started working at O’Grady in 1973, eventually purchasing the business with wife Kris in 1985 and the couple have owned it for 35 years. O’Grady is an ag supply business selling everything from fertilizer to seed, also providing services such as lawn care, pest control, tires services, fuel and trucking. The main change, according to Junge, will be the name on the invoice.
“So much has changed over the years, from the technology we use to the industry itself,” Junge said. “We’ve learned a lot over the seasons on how to increase yields and the right strategies to get things done. The one thing that hasn’t changed is how thankful I am to our employees, our customers, and our community for the support. I hope we’ve made improvements in people’s lives by being in business.”
Nutrien will be placing signs outside of the business and on vehicles as soon as possible. All other functions of the business are expected to remain intact.