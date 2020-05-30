Weather Alert

RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL THURSDAY. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.5 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 16.3 FEET WEDNESDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY. * IMPACT, AT 16.0 FEET, FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER. WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP IN PLACES. &&