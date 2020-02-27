Cub Scouts Pack 47 gathered for their Blue and Gold Banquet “Just Desserts” Friday night at Tilford Elementary for the crossover ceremony from Cub Scouts to Boys Scouts of eight members of the Arrow of Light den led by Chelsea Kettler. Pictured l. to r.: Cylas Kettler, Ben McNeil, Zander Weber, Loren Henkle, Lincoln Van Wechel, Kamryn Bridge, Oliver Whalen, Xavier Mulder and Chelsea Kettler, den leader. Following the crossover, all troop members competed against parents in a fun and entertaining contest “Are you smarter than a Scout”.