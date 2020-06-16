Even COVID-19 cannot stop summer from coming and Vinton Parks and Recreation is ready to offer residents a variety of new and popular activities this season.
“We’ve had a number of plans in place in preparation for the governor reopening the state,” Matt Boggess, Director of Vinton Parks and Rec said. “With social distancing in mind, we’re offering a number of different programs than previous summers, kind of fun and unique for us.”
While the department will not offer little league this summer due to social distancing, residents can enjoy a new pickleball league and adult wiffle ball league. Numbers will be limited due to the virus, but Boggess intends to have sports programming offered this summer.
The Vinton Public Pool had already been planning for swimming lessons and lap swim, but restrictions on public pools eased by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week has allowed pools to reopen to the public. According to Boggess, the pool will open to public swim on the Fourth of July. Open swim will be run as a program for residents of the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District only and will be capped at 75 people a day. The pool will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m.
“This summer unfortunately we’re going to have to curtail our numbers because we want to make sure we’re keeping our community as safe as possible,” Boggess said. “We’re following CDC guidelines and one of the guidelines they’ve highly recommended is to keep our patronage as local as possible. We could look at increasing our daily capacity at a later date.”
Parks and Rec will continue to offer enrichment programs this season, including a nature trails program and a nature’s explorer program. The programs will allow parents and their children to take part in nature education while utilizing local trails. Boggess is also excited for an “Art in the Park” program, which will include a “Chalk the Walk” project at Celebration Park he has seen Mt. Vernon Parks and Rec do.
Farmers Market will return on July 2 at Celebration Park. Party in the Park will take place on August 1 at Riverside Park with “social distancing circles” and a livestream of the concert for those who wish to remain at home. Fireworks are still planned for the event.
“I’m personally very happy to be able to offer folks in town something to do,” Boggess said. “It’s weighed on me heavily having to cancel or postpone things. The last thing we ever want to do is cancel events. It’s very nice to be able to kind of get back to a sense of normalcy and in a safe way. I’m excited for this season.”
Playgrounds are currently open and are sanitized twice a week. The splash pad in Kiwanis Park is progressing and an opening date will be announced when available. Boggess noted the skating rink is open on Friday with limits of 50 participants. Mini golf is open Saturday and Sunday with regular hours and social distancing in place. Park shelters are once again open for reservations. Registration for these activities is available at vprdzone.com.
“We thank everyone for their compassion and patience as we’ve tried to navigate our way through this whole entire process,” Boggess said. “It hasn’t been easy for the people of Vinton, but it hasn’t been easy for us either. We hope everyone can enjoy what Vinton Parks and Rec has to offer.”
For questions or registration, check out vprdzone.com or call the Recreation Center at (319) 472-4164.