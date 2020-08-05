Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.