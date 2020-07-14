Vinton Parks and Rec will indeed host Party in the Park on August 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Riverside Park this season, but with a few changes to help maintain social distancing and a safe environment for residents to enjoy outdoor entertainment.
“With everything that’s been going on with COVID-19, we were kind of really reticent with doing a full three day festival this year,” Matt Boggess, Director of Parks and Rec said. “But we wanted to be able to offer something for the community to uplift and remind everyone why Vinton is awesome.”
What Boggess and staff came up with is a one-day concert and fireworks display as opposed to the usual three-day festivity enjoyed over the years. This year will see the return of Empty Pockets to the stage, a Chicago trio recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as an emerging artist. The group previously played at Party in Park in 2016.
“They bring great energy and we’re excited to have them back again,” Boggess said. “The concert will be free for everyone to enjoy.”
VPRD will partner with Blue Sky Production out of Marion to livestream the concert off the department’s website, vprdzone.com, and Facebook page for folks who wish to stay at home to enjoy the music. Patrons looking for a live experience will notice six-foot circles in the park painted by staff members to help ensure social distancing in the amphitheatre area around the stage. For those seeking further social distancing, VPRD wil also set up a screen at the park with extra space between circles.
“I’m proud of our department’s thinking to ensure we’re hitting every angle,” Boggess said. “We want to consider everyone’s personal preferences, but still allow them to enjoy an event we look forward to every year.”
Food vendors, including the Lions Club, will be available for patrons. Food and beverage may be brought into the park as well. Fireworks from Bar-Y Pyros will be presented after the concert for the community to enjoy.