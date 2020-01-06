Ed and Judy Shaeffer of Shellsburg serve sweet and savory morsels to customers at their local Divine Decadents, Candy & Confections chocolate shop and eatery, Mondays through Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while also supporting veterans during scheduled events at the local American Legion, located at 114 Main St. SW. Ed is the Shellsburg American Legion Post 166 Secretary/Treasurer and retired Navy veteran who said the legion hall is a welcoming center where heartfelt comaraderie is enjoyed.
The Legion hosts all-you-can-eat breakfasts each Saturday morning from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The cost is a good-will offering and it is open to everyone. Four or five American Legion members rotate making standard pancakes, eggs, and sausage links each week, along with other mouthwatering specials, including sausage gravy and biscuits, omelets and waffles during various times throughout the month. The money collected is used for standard operation costs and for helping Benton County veterans. Post 166 members also host a dinner each year in November, in honor of the American Legion’s birthday.
The American Legion in Shellsburg also opens its doors to community events like family-friendly Lions Club bingo nights held on the second and forth Saturdays of each month. The pay ahead cost for two hours of intense marking of colorful dobs of ink on Bingo sheets is $20. Beginning at 5:00 p.m, maid-rites, chips and hot dogs are available for purchase by hungry attendees and Ed offers a needed break during the 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. session.
The Legion hall facility is also used as a voting hub and is available for rent by folks in need of a venue to host anniversary parties, Christmas parties, 4H meetings for kids, etc. The Legion also donated the use of chairs to the fire department. “We help each other in that way,” Ed said.
The American Legion of Benton County is very active now, with 12 posts. Shellsburg has 75 members total, with some moving out of active duty and about 15 still in active duty who come together to help neighbors, for fellowship and to swap stories, Ed said. Additionally, active duty members have their membership fee of 40 dollars per year waved.
American Legion membership dues go to the state and national level for use in projects like pushing to get the GI Bill passed. “Signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on June 22, 1944, this act, also known as the GI Bill, provided veterans of the Second World War funds for college education, unemployment insurance, and housing.” [www.legion.org/membership/246557/legion-act-signed-law]
More recently, the American Legion was instrumental in passing a new law, President Donald Trump signed last summer, making millions more American veterans eligible for membership. The LEGION Act signed into law article dated JUL 30, 2019 states, “The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act) also opens the door for approximately 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.”
The Shellsburg American Legion holds a Memorial Day service for the last veteran to pass away before the event, with a 21 gun solute, lead by the Sergeant at Arms, who is in charge of flags, riffles, and the honor guard. Local military funerals honoring veterans are also given upon request; full military rights include folding of the flag.
In addition, Ed said the American Legion oversees a regulated flag burning (for damaged flags) each year on Flag Day, June 14. Youth participation includes Boy Scouts attending and Benton County School District students writing about what the flag means to them.
Cancer, a stroke, and a broken right wrist can not keep Judy down as she is a culinary expert who lends as much auxiliary support to veterans as possible when she is not tirelessly making made-from-scratch candies for four outlets and cooking cafe menu items at their 109 Pearl St. mom and pop store.
Judy opened the candy-making company after retiring from Rockwell in Cedar Rapids. According to Ed, they use pure chocolate and no wax in homemade recipes. The two-person operation has Judy cooking and Ed stirring. “It is enough for the two of us to keep up,” he said.
According to Ed, Judy never touched candy recipes before opening the store, so she learned how to make great chocolates through trial and error. “Candy takes time to make,” he said. For example, it takes six hours to make 600 caramel apples. Fifty dipped strawberries for Valentine’s Day also takes a lot of time to make.
At Christmas time, they sold boxes of peppermint bark, pecan bark and specialty chocolate covered potato chips (hand dipped). The potato chips are a unique salty, sweet and shiny products taking about six hours to make.
The front half of the business is an eatery, with menu items of soup, hamburgers, etc. On Thursdays, they offer a full meal consisting of food items like homemade mash potatoes, Swiss steak, meatloaf and ribs. All other days, soup/sandwiches, french fries, and wraps are prepared to please patron’s palates.
Ed said people appreciate the cafe and candy store and at times, tired and cold folks will stop by just for good coffee; a few groups will also hold meetings of up to 25 to 40 people. Moreover, they make sandwiches for elderly folks at home and at times, teachers will call to have big salads delivered, as the school is only ten minutes away. The City Clerk will sometimes request a hamburger for takeout, as well.