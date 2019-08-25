Paying tribute: Tomb of the Unknown
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:26:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:53:37 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Former admiral seeking Democrat nomination in Vinton parade
- HAPPY 150th BIRTHDAY, VINTON!
- 18 dogs seized from Brandon home, rats everywhere
- New Benton Community superintendent loves education
- Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- 2019 Anthony Scholarship awarded to Joy Beth Whitson
- Vinton 150 activities fill the weekend
- Walldog Wrap Up/Auction Saturday, Aug. 24th 5:30 p.m. at the Vinton Country Club
- Belle Plaine man named as one of two killed in crash Aug. 4
- Vinton Police Department
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.