...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TUESDAY... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL PUSH QUICKLY NORTHWARD INTO EASTERN IOWA ON TUESDAY. THIS WILL SPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE AREA WITH AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. ISOLATED 4 INCH AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING AND EVENTUAL RIVER FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA AND NORTHEAST IOWA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL IOWA, BENTON, CEDAR, JONES, AND LINN. IN NORTHEAST IOWA, BUCHANAN, DELAWARE, AND DUBUQUE. * FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. * HEAVY RAINFALL WILL RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS...AND ULTIMATELY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ON SMALLER CREEKS AND STREAMS. SIGNIFICANT RISES ON LARGER STREAMS AND RIVERS WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. MONITOR FORECASTS AND TAKE ACTION IF FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED OR FLASH FLOODING DEVELOPS. &&