Ames, Iowa – Payton Haefner, from Benton County was awarded the Sand Burr Veterinarian 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation this spring.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Haefner was involved in two clubs, the Harrison Willing Workers and the Benton Equine Horse Interest Project. 4-H showed Haefner how much he loves animals, especially horses, which helped solidify his path to study Animal Science and eventually Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University. The horse project taught Haefner patience, hard work and led to additional project experience in welding. He has made and sold some of his projects. Haefner participated in the 4-H project areas of chickens, ducks and rabbits.
Haefner says, “4-H solidified my want to become a vet. I have always wanted to become a vet, but once I was actually around animals, I learned just how much I actually wanted to do so.”
“We are so proud of our 4-H scholarship recipients, knowing that they have had challenges to overcome this year,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “These scholarships honor and reward hard work and dedication. We are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The 4-H Sand Burr Veterinarian Scholarship is made possible by an annual gift of $1,000 to fund a scholarship for a student who has completed their first year of Veterinary School and is a student in good standing. Applicants must have been active in the 4-H Program in Benton County.