A Black Lives Matter Peace Proclamation was held on Thursday morning at Larry Schlue Park in Belle Plaine. Roughly 50 people were in attendance for the event, which included speakers such as Belle Plaine City Administrator Stephen Beck, Grinnell College Professor Kesho Scott and Pastor Kate West. A full story will be published in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.
Peaceful protest held in Belle Plaine
- By Ruby F. Bodeker
