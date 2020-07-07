Landen Schmuecker grand slam

Benton junior Landen Schmuecker walks off a grand slam in the top of the fifth on Monday. The Bobcats swept Vinton-Shellsburg 7-1 and 12-5. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Benton left Vinton with a 7-1,12-5 sweep of the Vikes, highlighted by a grand slam from junior Landen Schmuecker in the nightcap.

