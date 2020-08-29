Vikes

Here come the Vikings! The 2020 football season kicked off with county rival Benton coming to town on Friday night. A push in the second half was not enough for the Vikes as the Bobcats walked out of Vinton with a 28-21 win. 

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Benton County Clash! Benton took advantage of several missed scores by the Vikes to pull off the road in 28-21 in Week 1.

Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Football-vs-Benton-8282020/