Benton County Clash! Benton took advantage of several missed scores by the Vikes to pull off the road in 28-21 in Week 1.
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Football-vs-Benton-8282020/
Benton County Clash! Benton took advantage of several missed scores by the Vikes to pull off the road in 28-21 in Week 1.
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/V-S-Football-vs-Benton-8282020/
Plenty of sunshine. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Cooler. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.