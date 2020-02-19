Belle Plaine High School’s Plainsmen Robotics 12168 brings teamwork, competition and of course, robots, together for unique activity outside of athletics and fine arts.
According to Frank Jowitt, the advisor for Robotics 12168, the club is under the umbrella of For Inspiration, Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST). Belle Plaine’s chapter has been in existence for three years. The club was originally started by Tim Werth, yet not as a school activity. In the beginning, the club simply consisted of students interested in building robots after class.
“Once the school became involved, funding and a location came into play,” Jowitt said. “Then we upped our game. Now we have the space and all the equipment that has gone into it making this a pretty cool after school activity.”
Jowitt and the current eight to 12 students go by the motto of “gracious professionalism”, teaching the students “the right way to do things when you’re doing engineering.” Members of Robotics 12168 take on various roles to accomplish a certain task for the robot they are building, programming and competing with each year.
“You’ll have students that do better programming,” Jowitt said. “I think all the students take part in the finance end of it because we do we look at how much money we have coming in, how much money we have coming out or going out. We have students involved in writing.”
Jackson Spencer, a freshman on the team, learned about the club from a friend while still in middle school. Sports conflicted with robotics up until this year. Now Spencer works with 3D printing to create the capstones used for the robot to stack blocks easier.
“What I enjoy most is how much fun we have while doing practices and competitions and some of the teamwork and stuff you find out about other people,” Spencer said. “It really shows teamwork. A lot of collaboration. You learn a lot, and it’s just a lot of fun.”
All students have an opportunity to help drive and operate the robots, two separate jobs for the team. One person handles directing the robot will the second person operates the bot to perform actions such as grabbing, hoisting and stacking.
“Robotics is that cooperative thing they have to work together,” Jowitt said. “It’s not the star of the basketball team. No one person. It’s a group effort. That’s what makes it cool.”
Their season begins along with the school year itself. FIRST unveil the year’s “game release”, a task and set of rules each team must accomplish and follow. This year, teams must take LEGO-like blocks and stack them on a plate. Last year, FIRST honored the first lunar landing with a game release dedicated to the lander.
“Every year changes and every year you have to design your robot accordingly,” Jowitt said. “As you progress through the year, you are adapting and refining your engineering to make it better for your game. For example, you might find that a certain type of wheel grips better, because you have a higher coefficient of friction with your with your wheels.”
The club is supported by sponsors such as Iowa Mold and Engineering Inc, Collins Aerospace, John Deere and others. Plainsmen Robotics 12168 also has support of school administration, including Superintendent Chad Straight.
“Belle Plaine offers a STEAM program and robotics team that promote hands on learning and give those students a way to demonstrate their learning in a competitive way,” Straight said. “Mr. Jowitt has done an exceptional job with the program, and students have responded with their interest in taking the program to new levels.”
Last year was a big year for the team as they came close to qualifying for the World Championship. Where the came up short was the engineering notebook the students maintain throughout the season. Robotics 12168 saw six seniors graduate from last year, but they did not lose sight of maintaining an improved notebook this year and everyone taking on more responsibility.
“Last year with the seniors, it was helpful because they had years of experience doing this,” Spencer said. “Then this year, it was more just you have to do it, or else it won’t get done. There’s nobody else to do it. Then that also makes you be reliable and you also have to rely on other people for the team.”
Plainsmen Robotics 12168 will compete in a regional competition and then in a “super qualifier” in order to reach the state competition once again this year. Out of 50 teams at State last year, Belle Plaine finished 12th.
“When the teams come together for competitions, two teams have to combine against another two team, which is really cool,” Jowitt said. “You have to be cooperative, but you’re competitive at the same time. Our robot last year was probably one of the best stacking robots in the state, but we weren’t fast enough. If we were with a team that had a strength in another area besides stacking, we could stack 10 high easily.”
The World Championship, the ultimate goal for Plainsmen Robotics 12168, is typically held in Detroit in April, according to Jowitt.