Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO AFFECTING BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO * UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * RECENT ACTIVITY, THE RIVER WILL RISE QUICKLY THROUGH SATURDAY DUE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&