BELLE PLAINE, IA – Preston’s Station Historic District (Preston’s) was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on September 21, 2020. Preston’s becomes the fifth such listing for Belle Plaine. Preston’s nomination is supported in part by the Station Historical Society of Iowa, Historical Resource Development Program. Jennifer Price, Price Preservation Research, a historic preservation professional was retained to research and prepare the nomination.
Preston’s is in its original location on the north side of the old Lincoln Highway route on 13th Street in Belle Plaine; paralleling the route of the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, the tracks are still in use by the Union Pacific Railroad.
Preston’s Station Historic District conveys a feeling of time and place of an early to mid-twentieth-century “mom and pop” filling station, garage and roadside lodging, complete with family residence. The sign-covered filling station, itself, has been preserved almost as George Preston left it, so one would not be surprised to see George standing in the doorway. Preston’s close association with other such historic roadside building types and the Lincoln Highway has made Preston’s Station Historic District a must-see attraction for tourists following the historic route through Iowa.
“We are appreciative of the support our efforts to preserve and restore Preston’s Station Historic District has received. Preston’s Station is honored to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The listing will assist us with long-term preservation as a historic site and community asset. We are dedicated to educating and raising awareness of the historical significance of Preston’s, the city of Belle Plaine and the Lincoln Highway for all generations to appreciate and be inspired by the past,” said Mary Helen Preston, Preston’s Station Historic District President.
Preston’s Station Historic District is focused on preserving and revitalizing Preston’s to continue the legacy, which began in the early 1920s. Mary Helen Preston and her husband, Garry Hevalow are fourth generation owners of Preston’s Station.