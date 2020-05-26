The following questions were sent to three Republican candidates for Iowa Senate District 38 Primary. Two Democratic candidates will be featured in our next issue.
Bruce Adams
I reside in Williamsburg with my wife, Janie. We have a son, Brett, that lives in San Diego, is a former Marine, and who’s completing a college degree. Our other son, Greg, is in Singapore teaching English, and hopes to return soon. I grew up in Des Moines and served in the Air Force as an officer and an enlisted member. I worked in the areas of weapon acquisition finance, and in writing and communications. I have a Bachelor’s degrees in business and english/communications. I’m a County Supervisor in Iowa County
What led to your decision to run for the state senate?
It wasn’t an easy decision. I considered running for Supervisor again, but I like the challenge of public service, and I’m interested in creating policies and laws that reflect the needs of Iowans. I’ve always been interested in politics, the political process, learning more about government, and I know that I can contribute to problem solving in our State.
What qualities do you possess that make you an ideal candidate?
I’m a good student and I like the challenge of learning, and becoming knowledgeable about the important issues in our State. I‘m detail oriented, and I’ll admit it when I don’t understand something, and then do my homework. I’ll be an engaged and responsive Senator, that never forgets the importance of staying in touch with constituents, and seeking their ideas and suggestions. Controversies are difficult when there’s divided ideas on controversial issues, but I’m diligent in weighing the facts of both sides and trying to find solutions.
Amid COVID-19, how has your campaign worked to get your message out to constituents?
That’s been very interesting. I like to beat the pavement anyway, and have gone door to door in the three Counties for five or six afternoons a week- I’ve really enjoyed meeting and talking to people, but I’m careful, and so are they. We talk from a distance or through a door; whatever they’re comfortable with. I’ve also done everything that I can through yard signs, newspaper articles , ads, and an internet and radio interview. I’ve received a lot of input that indicates that people want to do everything possible to reopen this State economically, but still do a balancing act with necessary precautions.
If elected, what areas and issues do you plan to focus on during the upcoming 2021 legislative session?
I’ll do my part to help chart a reasonable path during this Covid-19 pandemic, that minimizes personal risk and permanent damage to the Iowa economy- it won’t be easy, if the current situation continues to affect us. I’m concerned about reducing Iowa’s second highest personal tax rate in this part of the Midwest, and I believe that we can save taxpayer money by doing a better job of examining our spending, and consolidation of services. We need to accomplish more to improve the conditions of our roads, bridges, and their maintenance- we have the ninth worst roads in the Nation, according to one survey. I plan on keeping our educational system strong , and providing necessary mental health services. Maintaining our Constitutional and personal freedoms is also a high priority to me.
Why should our readership consider your campaign for the primaries?
I’m a doer. I like to be involved in as many things that I can, to find out more about what’s going on in this Senate District, so that I can act with some knowledge and background. As a County Supervisor, I’m also involved in ten Boards and Commissions, that assist with activities as varied as helping with employment and training, to food distribution that helps those in need. I’m also on the Board of the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, their Public Relations/Media Coordinator, and have special concerns about the welfare of our veterans. I also assist with several mobile food pantries. I’ll stay involved, stay informed, and enjoy doing the best I can to represent this District.
Dawn Driscoll
My name is Dawn Driscoll and I live on a farm in rural Williamsburg. My husband Joe (19 years) and I run a purebred Angus cow-calf operation and a row crop farm. We have three children. I am the current Iowa County Farm Bureau President and a long time active volunteer in my community. I also work as a Recruiter for Hummer ArgiBusiness. This is my first campaign for elective office.
What led to your decision to run for the state senate?
A couple years ago the current District 38 Senator asked me to consider running for his seat when he decided to retire. I was honored by his belief in me and my ability to represent the interests of everyone in our District. I am running to provide a strong conservative voice for District 38, and to keep Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family.
What qualities do you possess that make you an ideal candidate?
I will listen and represent all people in the district. I will be responsive to the constituents and will listen to the concerns and issues that they have. A Senator is the voice of her District. An effective Senator needs to meet with people throughout the District to get input to make informed decisions. This is a priority to me, and I have shown that with my actions. Prior to the pandemic, I had attended community events, I met with local school districts, business owners, Farm Bureaus, and Police Departments. I attended County Supervisor Meetings and Republican Party events. I toured jails and the mental health facility and got first hand input on the issues that they are facing. I will be be willing to answer questions and help constituents get the services and resources they need.
Amid COVID-19, how has your campaign worked to get your message out to constituents?
As mentioned above, prior to the pandemic, I was able to meet hundreds of people in District 38. Once the Pandemic mandated social distancing, I quickly changed course and began mailing and calling as many voters as possible. I am grateful for the support that I developed prior to the pandemic as many of those individuals have helped with our campaign.
If elected, what areas and issues do you plan to focus on during the upcoming 2021 legislative session?
Supporting our Rural Economy- As a sixth generation farmer, to say that I am passionate about agriculture is an understatement. Iowa’s economy is largely based on agriculture, therefore a strong ag economy is good for all Iowans. A thoughtful, common sense approach to a balanced budget, lower taxes, land and water conservation and agricultural regulations will ensure that our communities continue to survive and grow.
Investing in Education: Being a mom of three, I have seen the impact of a good education and know firsthand the need to be able to meet the differing needs of all students. After announcing my candidacy, I made it a priority to attend school district meetings throughout District 38. I am pleased to say that prior to the pandemic, I achieved this goal. Each district has differing needs for funding, materials and transportation. Knowing this, I will be able to find solutions that are not cookie cutter but that will best meet the unique needs of our communities.
Supporting Law Enforcement — We are all lucky to be living in the small, tight knit communities in District 38. Our law enforcement officers are our neighbors and friends. As a candidate, I have met with law enforcement officers across our district, have toured jails and the mental health facility. I have heard the concerns and needs that they have and have seen the love for community they possess. I will stand with this vital part of our community that puts their lives on the line for each of us to ensure that their needs are met.
Why should our readership consider your campaign for the primaries?
I believe my experience, Iowa farm strong work ethic, and my proven desire to listen to voters across the District make me the best Senatorial candidate for District 38.
Garrett Dozark
Born in Denison, IA. Served in U.S. Marine Corps and honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 2012. Received bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from University of Nebraska. Received Juris Doctorate from University of Iowa College of Law, emphasizing on taxation and elder law. I am currently a Partner at the Bloethe, Elwood & Buchanan law office in Victor. I live in Williamsburg with my fiancé, Jessica. I have not previously held a political office.
What led to your decision to run for the state senate?
It was a burning desire to serve my country and my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I felt that desire joining the Marines, and I still feel it now. And as they always say, Marines don’t run away from the sound of gunfire, we run towards it. There are many issues facing our state now that I know I have the expertise to make a difference; but there are also issues specifically affecting my generation, the “Millennials,” and I was looking to my left and to my right and no one my age was stepping up and serving so I decided I would do it myself. Most of my family told me not to do it! That I had mortgage payments, car payments, student loan debt, a new family to start, a law practice to run, etc… and that financially this would not be a wise decision. However, after extensive praying, I confirmed in myself that finances isn’t what matters….what matters is that I have an opportunity right here and now to make a difference in the lives of my fellow Iowans, and that was enough for me.
What qualities do you possess that make you an ideal candidate?
The first is my unique set of skills and experiences. I am not sure you will find any other senator or representative in Des Moines that can say they served in the military, graduated law school, and has a comprehensive understanding of taxation. I am uniquely positioned to become a very effective senator. However, I also have a very innate ability to understand complex problems and break it down to its barest elements so that it can be explained in plain English. Combine that with my ability to listen and converse with my constituents, and I believe that makes me the ideal candidate for District 38.
Amid COVID-19, how has your campaign worked to get your message out to constituents?
It actually hasn’t been too bad! Although I was not able to get out to people’s doorsteps and meet them face-to-face, I have had great success picking up the telephone and conversing with potential voters. People have been great about answering the phone, and definitely have things to discuss during difficult times such as this. I have also gotten out yard signs, posted things on my Facebook page, gotten messages into the newspapers and online publications, as well as handed out merchandise bags. Should I win the primary, I also intend on possibly conducting virtual town halls so that I can further connect with voters before November.
If elected, what areas and issues do you plan to focus on during the upcoming 2021 legislative session?
1. Mental Health – Iowa is still ranked near the bottom in this country regarding mental health services, but all the states that surround Iowa are ranked much higher. I do not want to stop until Iowa is ranked in the top #10 in the country regarding mental health services.
2. Medicaid – ensuring the privatization of Medicaid is doing the job it was intended. I will demand strict reporting and accounting.
3. Mobile Home Parks – I will do my best to END the exploitation of our fellow Iowans by out-of-state corporations who are buying up Iowa mobile home parks and drastically increasing rent.
4. Colleges – I am part of that new generation, the “Millenials”, who are really struggling with the burden of the debt caused by our education. I will be one of the first-line politicians ready, willing, and able to ask the tough questions of our collegiate institutions. Chief among them: have our colleges become profit-driven institutions rather than student-centered institutions?
5. Iowa farmland – I am an expert in the area of Iowa farm land transition. Given the current economic climate and the recent trends in the area of farming, I have become very concerned we are headed down the road to mass corporate-farming, and also Iowa farm land being purchased by out-of-state or out-of-country corporations or investors. I will work diligently to provide a voice for our small farmers, and also do my best to keep Iowa land in the hands of Iowans.
6. Windmills – given the mass amount of interest on this topic in my district, I will have an interest down in Des Moines regulating the overall number of windmills in this state, ensuring there is a plan regarding windmill parts so they are not rotting in Iowa landfills, and ensuring that if/when these things get taken down, that they are taken down by the companies and that that cost is not passed onto Iowans.
7. Inheritance Tax – I already have a proposed amendment in the works to exempt siblings from Iowa inheritance tax. This tax was really meant to incentivize Iowan’s keeping Iowa farm land within their family. However, in this modern day and age, many people are simply choosing to not have children. I have many clients wanting to keep land within their family, but to give to their siblings would subject the land to the inheritance tax. I think this should be removed because taxing in this situation is the antithesis of the original intention of the inheritance tax law to begin with.
Why should our readership consider your campaign for the primaries?
Because I believe I can be an effective senator down in Des Moines from day one. There will not be a large learning curve for me. I have already been down in Des Moines and met with Senators, met with lobbyists, sat in committee and subcommittee meetings, I know how to draft legislation, etc… I am like a fish in water! I also want to reinvigorate the Republican party and be part of that next-generation to begin bridging the gap and connecting the Republican party with Millennials. Finally, and this is very important to me, I will not check my Faith at the door while down in Des Moines. In every situation that I face, I will strive to legitimately ask myself: What would Jesus do in this situation?