The Iowa Primary will be held on Tuesday, June 2 throughout Benton County. According to Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, 2,613 absentee ballots have been submitted. Residents may vote absentee in person at the courthouse through June 1 at 5:00 p.m. Barrier controls are available at all polling locations and disinfecting will take place.
The following are Democratic candidates for the Senate District 38 race.
Alvin Aragon
Alvin Aragon is running for the open seat in the Iowa Senate District 38. He is a skilled tradesman, Journeyman Carpenter, husband, father and community activist living in Vinton, Iowa. He is the product of both catholic and public schools, has studied at University of Texas, San Antonio and served honorably in the United States Army from 1984 – 1990. Aragon has been endorsed by the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, Hawkeye Area Labor Council and Carpenters Local 308.
What led to your decision to run for the state senate?
Alvin Aragon is sick and tired of being sick and tired. One of his ARMY mottos: Lead, follow or get out of the way has led him to the open seat in Senate District 38. Alvin Aragon served in the US Army as a Combat Medic, later running a medical equipment company where servicing hospice patients he acquired a Humans first approach toward labor and social issues. As a Precinct Captain for the last two Caucuses he is motivated to be a voice for the people. We have to have a seat at the table to negotiate and have any influence at all. We need to come together to have a majority in the Iowa Senate and bring common sense legislation back to the people and not corporations and lobbyists.
What qualities do you possess that make you an ideal candidate?
Alvin Aragon believes that understanding before attempting to be understood, would make me your candidate of choice for Senate district 38. Listening to your wishes, wants and desires and doing my best to make those come true. As a father of children, to provide a safe and clean environment for them to grow, learn and become productive participants in our labor force then contribute to our communities. As a Laborer, I have been witness to discrimination in the workplace; thus treating each other with dignity and respect is vital. As a business owner on Main Street how important it is to support “Buy Local”.
Amid COVID-19, how has your campaign worked to get your message out to constituents?
With COVID-19 trying to attach to our respiratory tracts and take our breath away, social media, The US Post Office, AFL-CIO and word of mouth have been our main keys to spreading the word. Alvin Aragon for Senate.
If elected, what areas and issues do you plan to focus on during the upcoming 2021 legislative session?
Protecting and Restoring Collective Bargaining Rights for Union Workers and establishing Safeguards(OSHA) standards for reopening the economy.
Protecting against Human Rights violations and creating zero tolerance work sites.
Fully funding public education increasing teacher pay and decreasing class size.
Bringing broadband internet connectivity to every household in rural Iowa allowing us to compete globally from home.
Repealing the Privatization of Medicaid.
Increasing Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to Rural Hospitals.
Funding Rural Infrastructure: Clean Air & Water, Flowing Sewers, Safe Roads, Rural Electricity, etc
Why should readership consider your campaign for the primaries?
Rural Iowa is a great place to work, raise a family and retire so I have become more proactive as the years have passed. Once upon a time my father said: “You should always try to leave things better than when ya got ‘em.” I care and the opportunity to run was made available to me and I just kept running.
Ivy Schuster
I’m Ivy Schuster and I am running for Iowa Senate in District 38 to represent Benton, Iowa, and Poweshiek counties. I was born and raised in Poweshiek County, and that’s where I’m choosing to raise my own children with my husband, Andy. We live just outside of Searsboro, and I work in information technology. I also volunteer my time as a firefighter and with political and women’s organizations.
What led to your decision to run for the state senate?
Even before I had political ambitions, I knew that engagement in the political process is crucial, regardless of party affiliation. I joined the Grinnell League of Women Voters—a nonpartisan organization—several years ago to help people overcome the barriers to voter registration and voting itself that many rural residents face. Through League involvement, I began regular communication with our state legislators, understanding the legislative process and regular visits to the state capitol which have all been an integral part for me picturing myself serving my district in Des Moines.
What qualities do you possess that make you an ideal candidate?
In my current work, I spend my days helping people understand technologies that are crucial to their jobs. I believe the best way of understanding a subject is to teach it—to as many people as possible, taking into account what they already know or don’t know. I’ll do the same as a senator, helping my constituents understand what is happening in our state’s government.
I also see myself as a lifelong learner, and I enjoy figuring out the best way to improve a process based on new information. I understand that to do my job well as a state senator, I will need to be learning constantly, and to do that, I will depend on many resources, but particularly on the people in my district. Their concerns will guide my learning where new legislation needs considered or when current legislation needs to be reviewed.
Amid COVID-19, how has your campaign worked to get your message out to constituents?
I feel very fortunate that I officially kicked off my campaign at the end of 2019. It gave me the ability to host some in-person events to get to know constituents before COVID-19 required that the campaign take a different approach. In the past two months, I have enjoyed reaching out to voters through phone calls. There is no better way to get to know the strengths of a community than by talking with people in their homes, where they are most comfortable. We have also had yard signs going up and are continuing to engage voters on social media.
If elected, what areas and issues do you plan to focus on during the upcoming 2021 legislative session?
Overall, I will encourage a focus on rural revitalization to enhance education, workers’ rights, our health care system, voting rights, and the environment. The crucial thing is to create opportunities: Give students options for job training and apprenticeships after they complete high school. Fully fund their public schools and take care of their needs so they can focus on learning and not where their next meal is coming from. Incentivize green practices in agriculture and industry. And develop infrastructure in our rural areas so everyone can access the Internet.
Why should readership consider your campaign for the primaries?
My goal is to bring a fresh perspective to Des Moines with high energy, open communication, and a desire to serve the interests of the people and communities in my district. If your readers want to learn more about me, they can go to www.ivyforiowa.com or Ivy for Iowa on Facebook. They can also contact me directly from my website and help me amplify their voices in Des Moines.