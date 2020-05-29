Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO AFFECTING BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINS WILL RESULT IN FLOODING ON THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.0 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 16.2 FEET WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT, AT 14.0 FEET, LOW LYING AGRICULTURAL LAND AND PASTURELAND ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM OF MARENGO IS AFFECTED. &&