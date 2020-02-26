Thursday’s public forum dedicated to candidates in the 2nd ward special election saw Kurt Karr take a seat in front of a small contingent of voters at the Vinton Public Library.
The public forum was hosted and moderated by Valerie Close from Vinton Today and was attended by 16 people tucked in a corner of the library. All three candidates for the 2nd ward election-Andrew Elwick, Leon Barber, and Kurt Karr-were invited to speak at the forum. Karr would be the only candidate in attendance for the evening.
Karr, Principal and Editor in Chief of Monkeythis, The longtime Vinton resident felt the Vinton City Council “did the right thing” in having a special election for the vacant 2nd ward seat after Ron Elwick decided against running for re-election after 30 years on the council.
“I think one of the things I’ve really been interested in seeing for some time is for Vinton to be a leader in community involvement,” Karr said. “I think it’s very important that we encourage folks to be involved. I think the city council can do a lot along that line. We should make sure everyone feels the same.”
Karr discussed how Vinton has become a “leader in telecommunications”, noting the community is one of three in Iowa between 2005-2015 to pass a referendum for telecommunications alongside Bedford and Pella.
“We have already reached about 63% of our year one goal for the number of people who are signing up,” Karr said. “It’s going out and people across the state look at what we’re doing, and they hope that they can do as well.”
Questions for the forum were taken from Facebook comments. One of the first questions surrounded the availability of public documents.
“It’s very frustrating when you’re in the audience at City Council, for example, and they refer to the information in their packet,” Karr said. “you have no idea what that information is. I don’t see any reason in the world that before a city council meeting that the information isn’t posted on the website, and the public should be able to have access to that at the same time during the meeting.”
When asked what he hoped to accomplish as a member of the city council, Karr referred to his previous tenure on the Vinton-Shellsburg Board of Education and how he learned that one of the most important things a member can do is “work cooperatively with other people on the board or the council.” Karr stated he hopes he can bring that mentality to the council to work together and not “get caught up harboring causes that keeps you from functioning effectively.” This was followed by a question concerning Monkeythis having any business with the city.
“The literal answer would be no, we don’t,” Karr said. “I think the spirit of the question is there anything that the community or citizens should be aware of that could be a potential conflict? We do have a contract where we’re a subcontractor to the firm that the utility selected to do compliance, consulting and marketing. We work with them, we work in their direction, and the check that we get comes from them.”
A question regarding a complaint filed by Karr against the Vinton Municipal Electric Board in 2018 was submitted for the forum. The complaint alleged that Karr observed the Board members meeting at the Ron Da Voo Tavern following the August 14, 2018 meeting, constituting an “improper meeting.” According to documentation by the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB), Karr further alleged that the Board “met in July 2018 at a location that was not compliant with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which is a violation of Iowa Code section 21.4(1)(b).” The meeting was deemed “social in nature” by the utilities board.
“Having a board meeting and then immediately going to, in this case The Ron Da Voo, to have another meeting, I don’t think is appropriate,” Karr said. “The first thing you learn when you’re on the school board is that you don’t have a quorum of the board meeting privately. One of the reasons for that is it’s very difficult for the public to determine whether you’re doing the business of the city in private.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act requires government facilities to be accessible for individuals with disabilities. Karr noted that city hall, the courthouse and post office are in compliance, but believes in his original complaint that the Vinton Municipal Electric Board meeting failed to provide such a space for meetings. The complaint was dismissed as the IPIB found “no probable cause to believe that a violation of Iowa Code chapter 21 occurred.”
“Both those problems have both been solved,” Karr said. “We should be having those meetings and places that the public can attend. After the board had gone through training for open meetings, they were still meeting after the meeting, and I thought that was inappropriate.”
Next was a question on the challenges facing Vinton, which Karr replied with retirement communities. Karr noted the lack of townhouses for retirees looking to downgrade. Yet another group in Vinton is also in need of address according to Karr: young people.
“You have two groups of people that might be likely to move into the community,” Karr said. “One group is younger and they’re just getting established. Maybe they have a young family, and they’re principally concerned with education, leisure, jobs, and safety. And then you have another group of older folks that want to retire. Their concerns are safety, health care, leisure, so there’s an intersection of those things. I think promoting that and really understanding how to make that more robust is something we can do that will benefit us on both ends of the spectrum.”
Karr stated he has “no one issue” to address as he seeks office.
“What’s important here is not come in with an idea, but rather participating as a member of a team,” Karr said. “It’s challenging to maintain independence of thought while also participating being a valuable member of the team. What would separate me is having had experience three terms on the school board, or working through budgets. We understand how important policy is.”
In closing, Karr hoped that people in the 2nd ward will get out to vote in this election whether it be for him or another candidate.
“I’m always proud of the community,” Karr said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have problems. We have a safe community, excellent leisure opportunities, a great educational system, and we provide an excellent opportunity to access health care.”
The 2nd ward special election will be held on Tuesday, March 3. Check back with Vinton Newspapers for coverage of the election.