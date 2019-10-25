VINTON – Fourteen year old Raegan Junge told Kiwanis members Tuesday about the relief fund which she has operated for eight years.
Junge, a Benton Community High School freshman, told of her journey from watching about the aftermath of a tornado when just six years old to operating her relief organization from the family farm near Keystone to appearances in Chicago, New York City and Washington D.C. Junge has raised more than $50,000 in the eight years since she started making bracelets.
In addition to sending packages to communities and families in need after disasters, Junge organizes a holiday meal for homeless veterans in Cedar Rapids. Again, the inspiration for that now annual dinner started with news accounts in the media.
Junge started with 30 veterans and now has more than 100. This has caused her twice to find a new location for the dinner.
Goodie bags are assembled for those attending the dinner containing personal hygiene and other items.
The Veterans Christmas is sponsored through donations from people. A notice is posted on her Facebook page for $25 to sponsor a veteran.
Cards from individuals who sponsor the veterans are included in the bag.
The money is used to purchase the items given to veterans. In one shopping trip, 2,500 items were purchased at a Dollar Tree store.
For her disaster relief packages, she fills the boxes with whatever is needed whether it be diapers, clothes or other items.
The homeless veterans are transported to the Christmas dinner by bus.
Raegan sees many of the homeless veterans each year.
“A lot of these veterans she grew up with,” said Crystal Junge, her mother.
Homeless people often have trust issues and this was evident the first year. But with each successive dinner, the trust has built, said Crystal.
“Now, they hug her, they cry,” said Crystal.
And, they die.
Raegan had a favorite homeless veteran who took care of her, would place a magazine on her lap. A couple of years ago he was missing from the group. They learned he had passed away.
“She took that one hard,” said Crystal.
Many of the homeless veterans live in shelters, on the street or in tents.
Raegan said they shop for items to replenish her supply, searching for the best deals. Crystal told the Kiwanians that she was a super shopper.
On Thursday night, Raegan worked preparing boxes to send to victims of the California wildfires. Those packages were sent out Friday in care of a local church.
She learns of the disasters just like she did of the tornado in Joplin, Mo., which sparked her interest in helping others – from news accounts on the television and in the newspapers. People will also contact her on her Facebook page with information of a disaster.
“We have the news that we watch,” said Raegan. “When we see a tornado, it is ‘Oh. People are going to need help.”
They will learn the location and contact churches in the area.
Her charity is funded by donations. The Steve Harvey Show gave “a generous amount of money.”
“I also sell bracelets, chap sticks, shirts, koozies and stuff like that in our local convenience store,” said Raegan.
Crystal Junge said her daughter struggled for years with assistance of her father, Jerry. Nickelodeon gave her relief effort $20,000 for her charity and to help with college expenses.
“The last couple of years she has been nationally recognized,” said Crystal Junge.
A producer from New York City has attempted to contact the Junges in order to produce a documentary on her.
In addition to sending packages to the continental United States, Raegan has sent assistance to Puerto Rico, the Philippines and the Bahamas.
When Raegan is not sending out packages and searching for deals for supplies, she’s just like most other kids. She shows horses in 4-H, goes fishing, helps neighbors farm and camps. She also goes to school where she is the manager of a football team.
But she’s also exceptional. Raegan has had a scholarship in her name since she was six years old that awards a scholarship each year to a Benton Community High School Senior.
When just six years old, she won the Voter’s Choice on The Weather Channel. That included a $5,000 prize.
The money was used to create the permanent scholarship. When she received $500 from The 9 Who Care, that money also was invested in the scholarship fund.
Her charity has earned recognition from various organizations and trips to Chicago for the Steve Harvey Show, New York City to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and, most recently, Washington D.C. where she received The Prudential Spirit of Community Award in 2019. She also received a HALO Award from Nickelodeon in 2017.
Raegan said wherever her adult life leads her, she will always be working to help others who have had the misfortune of disasters impact their life.