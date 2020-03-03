The Vinton-Shellsburg Red Cedar Shooters raised $3,200 through their chili dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22. Approximately 275 attended the fundraiser. The money raised will help offset shooting costs and help aid in the purchase of two Garmin shot systems. Special thanks to our Red Cedar Shooters’ donors: Prairie Creek Whitetails Unlimited, Izaak Walton League, Tactical Creations, Newhall Locker, Koop’s Auto Body, Thrivent Action Team, Theisen’s, Fareway Meat & Grocery, Ehlinger’s Express, Tharp Design, Carquest, John’s Qwik Stop, NWTF Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs, Palo Outdoors and Willy Downs.
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:38:53 AM
- Sunset: 06:01:11 PM
- Dew Point: 32°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Tonight
Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Remembering Ken “Tree” Huelman
- Pointers advance to regional finals behind freshman's career day
- Faces of Benton County
- Slaying the Unicorn: How the Center Point-Urbana community came together for a family in need
- EAST BOUND AND DOWN: Center Point-Urbana boys make state tourney at last
- Pointers move onto substate finals behind Johannes' huge night
- State of Mind: Stormin' Pointers punch tournament ticket with tight win in regional finals
- Vinton promises "Christmas in July" for Iowa Ride stop
- Faces of Benton County
- Beyer signs with Waldorf after breakout senior season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.