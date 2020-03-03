Red Cedar pic

Louise Fleming and children Katelin, Christopher and Alana, along with Kadee Kirschner work the chili and hot dog serving line at the Red Cedar Shooters Chili Fundraiser.

The Vinton-Shellsburg Red Cedar Shooters raised $3,200 through their chili dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22. Approximately 275 attended the fundraiser. The money raised will help offset shooting costs and help aid in the purchase of two Garmin shot systems. Special thanks to our Red Cedar Shooters’ donors: Prairie Creek Whitetails Unlimited, Izaak Walton League, Tactical Creations, Newhall Locker, Koop’s Auto Body, Thrivent Action Team, Theisen’s, Fareway Meat & Grocery, Ehlinger’s Express, Tharp Design, Carquest, John’s Qwik Stop, NWTF Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs, Palo Outdoors and Willy Downs.