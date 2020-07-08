Today

Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid. High 93F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.