150 accident

A single sedan rolled off Highway 150 north of Vinton on Monday afternoon. Benton County Sheriff’s Dept, Urbana Police and Vinton Ambulance and Vinton Fire Department responded to the accident. A juvenile was transported to Virginia Gay Hospital as a precaution. No serious injuries.

 CJ Eilers/news@vintonnewspapers.com