What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 12°
- Heat Index: 18°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 12°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:10:14 AM
- Sunset: 05:35:19 PM
- Dew Point: 17°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Hello Vinton and Benton County
- Three street projects set for 2020 construction season
- BOOMTOWN 2020: Vinton Unlimited steps in to continue the 'Best Pyrotechnic Show in the Midwest'
- FACES of Benton County
- Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District
- Special election set to fill Vinton's 2nd Ward
- Handle with Care coming to Benton & Iowa Counties
- Knights shine in overtime thriller on Senior Night
- Crisman Tract wetland restored
- Vinton Police Department
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.