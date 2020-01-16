Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Congratulations to Rhonda Barron, Vinton, $100 prize winner of the Vinton Newspapers “Santa and Me” online photo contest. Look for our “Cutest Baby” Contest on our website and enter for your chance to win!