Michele Sauer, Benton County Treasurer, will leave the position at the end of this month and will be succeeded by current Deputy Treasurer Melinda Schoettmer on April 7.
Sauer was elected as Benton County Treasurer in 2019 and sworn in December of the same year. The term is set to finish after the November 2020 election. The decision to step down came as Sauer took a new private position recently. Schoettmer will transition into the position and appoint her own deputies upon assuming treasurer duties.
“I’m excited to begin this position and fill big shoes left by Michele and Kelly Geater,” Schoettmer said. “My plan is continue their work the best that I can because I feel we have a good system here in Benton County.”
Schoettmer has been with the county for 22 and a half years, starting as a clerk and named a deputy treasurer in 1999. She has been a face behind the counter of the drivers license desk since 2002. Schoettmer plans to run for election in November.