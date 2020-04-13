Treasurers

From left to right: Joy McGowan, Melinda Schoettmer and Rosemary Sackett were sworn in by Magistrate Sarah Rothman on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

Melinda Schoettmer was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy as County Treasurer that was originally left from Kelly Geater, and then Michele Sauer, who left March 31, 2020. Schoettmer will be on the upcoming election ballot to fulfill that term from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022 and then will be on the regular voting schedule again for the 2022 Elections. Sworn in as deputy treasurers were Joy McGowan (left) and Rosemary Sackett (right). Magistrate Sarah Rothman served as witness for all three officials swearing in.