Some heroes may wear capes, but for School Lunch Hero Day on May 1, they are wearing aprons, hairnets and masks in school kitchens across Benton County.
“Our lunch staff are always heroes, but they’ve stepped up to the plate over the last few weeks,” Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg said. “They have been busily preparing breakfast and meals that we’ve done for our grab-and-go meals since the school closure. I cannot give them enough credit for coming together to figure out the menus, the portions and how to prepare/distribute them.”
Before COVID-19 made its way to Iowa, Karen Ackman and the 25 members of the food service staff for Vinton-Shellsburg were serving over a thousand lunches a day for students kindergarten through twelfth grade in four buildings. The ladies arrived at the school at 6:00 a.m. to start preparing breakfast to be served at 7:30 a.m. They get started with lunch at 10:00 a.m. for each building, some of which will have different menus for the day.
All of that changed when COVID-19 closed the buildings, yet left families in need of food services. After a week of uncertainty whether food could be served through the school, the state gave the green light for V-S to provide their communities with sack lunches and breakfast for the next morning to take home. Each meal follows state requirements for nutrition and provides essential food groups.
“All staff were on board right away and said they wanted to be a part of this,” Ackman said. “We started out with cold meals, but we have been able to step up and start doing some warm meals. It is different work as far as packaging everything rather than serving out to the students right away.”
During their first day serving sack lunches on March 23, 251 meals were served. Today, the food service averages 400 meals a day between Shellsburg and Tilford Elementary Schools.
“Many people are very thankful because these meals help save on bills,” Ackman said. “It’s used as a field trip for kids to drive up and wave at the lunch lady. The staff enjoy seeing the students in their vehicles.”
Over at Benton Community, the district is running a similar program called “Food for Kids”. As of publication, over 10,000 meals have been served over the past several weeks to students in the community. 18 staff members make up the food service program in four buildings, including Jane Svetska for 25 years and is set to retire on July 1.
“Our Food Service staff are a fantastic group of people,” Svestka said. “They work very hard and remain focused on what we can do to provide the best meals for our students. My staff get along so well and everyone knows how to do just about anything in the kitchen. Everyone does a really great job.”
Before her retirement, Svetska and Benton have tackled a unique situation created by the spread of COVID-19. Students have not been to school since March 13 and will not return for the remainder of the school year.
“We are doing what we can to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on our students and families,” Pam Ewell said. “When we realized that meals could be one important component of helping, we started digging in and working on planning the process. Mrs. Svetska, together with our Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Ms. Anna Upah and Mr. Ryan Junge, Principal at Keystone Elementary, worked with myself and Tyler Maschino (IT Director) to collect the data necessary so our program could move forward. Ms. Upah organized the volunteers and established the dropoff and pick-up schedule. The area churches in all of our communities stepped up to the plate and volunteers assist daily at the pick-up sites.”
While Svestka understands their food service is “extremely needed and beneficial for our students and families” in Benton County, she notes providing the meals through this program is “a labor intensive process” and wants residents to know the cooks are working really hard to accomplish these needs each day, referring to them as heroes. Yet, it’s also the students that push the staff to continue providing meals some residents may not otherwise get without the school.
“Seeing the reaction of the students when they receive their lunches, they are so excited,” Svestka said. “They take out the items and talk about how excited they are.”
Ewell shared several emails addressed to the food service department detailing their appreciation of these “lunch heroes.”
“Hi Jane, I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate you and all the ladies who are working everyday to provide a lunch/breakfast for our district students. When this all came crashing down on us, my biggest concern was our kiddos who rely on two meals a day while at school, and with the school closing so quickly, I was genuinely worried about many of ‘our Benton kids.’ I was so thrilled to hear that our district was taking the meal distribution on!”
“You gals are suddenly our front line — I hope that this gets recognized and valued. Thank you!”
The spread of COVID-19 left little time for schools and food service staff to plan out these sack lunch programs, yet both Ewell and Hainstock have noted their respective staffs have truly been “School Lunch Heroes” and operated with a can-do attitude.
“You might not be able to tell because they have their face masks on, but in their eyes, you can tell they’re doing this with a smile,” Hainstock said.
School Lunch Hero Day is sponsored by the School Nutrition Association. Check out SchoolLunchHeroDay.com to learn more about the holiday and hear more stories about how food service providers are indeed heroes without capes.