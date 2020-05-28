The room may have looked a bit empty last Tuesday evening during the Shellsburg City Council’s regular meeting, but it was nonetheless a welcome step toward normalcy for those in attendance.
This was the first council meeting held in person in council chambers since the city began conducting meetings by teleconference on April 6, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Lonnie Speckner sat in his usual spot near the center of the council chambers’ desk.
Councilmember Brian Reeves was seated more than six feet away to Speckner’s right.
City clerk Barb Tracey occupied her usual seat near the west wall—several chairs away from the mayor.
And Ed Shaeffer, Shellsburg citizen and business owner, sat alone in the audience—three chairs surrounded him, all spaced at least six feet from one another.
No one wore a mask, but Shaeffer did offer to put one on.
Despite now having the option to be present together in the same room, however, several council members elected not to do so.
“Those that called in made the choice to do that,” Speckner explained. “But eventually we’re going to not give that option.”
Participating by phone were councilmembers Lindsey Chapman, Nancy Thorkildson, and Shadoe Vogt.
“During these weird times” was said on at least three separate occasions during the course of the hour-long meeting.
The agenda included some of the usual workings of city government for this time of year—approving budget amendments and building permits—but there were also several items directly influenced by COVID-19.
“We agreed to wave the penalties for people during the COVID,” Speckner said once discussion turned to delinquent utility bills. “But by September some of these people could owe $1000.”
Tracey confirmed when questioned by Thorkildson that no one had outright asked for assistance with their bills due to the pandemic.
“The Iowa Utilities Board suggested we not shut people off,” Speckner said at one point during the conversation between himself and Thorkildson who felt a call to the city attorney, followed by a resolution was needed to address the issue.
It was ultimately decided to attach letters to door hangars explaining what would happen in September to delinquent bills.
The citywide Clean Up Day that was set for June 6, 2020, was brought up under Unfinished Business.
“J&R [Sanitation] has the ability to cancel because of COVID,” Speckner said.
“J&R [Sanitation] is willing to do the cleanup but only if social distancing is lifted by then,” Thorkildson added.
It was decided an alternate date would be picked if the June 6 date ends up being canceled.
The ongoing problem of trash being placed in the county recycling container located west of town at the county’s maintenance shed was discussed at the request of Benton County Supervisor Rick Primmer.
Primmer had asked the council to consider allowing the container to be placed inside city limits in an effort to make it more visible and more controlled.
“It’s a messy thing, no doubt about it,” Speckner said.
Vogt suggested the county could install and train a security camera on the container where it sits now.
The option to move the container inside city limits was ultimately rejected by the council.
Cameras were also a topic of discussion under New Business.
Vogt had been asked to look into options for security cameras to be placed in the alley behind Roy’s Hometown Grocery and on Main Street.
As soon as Vogt began to speak to the group, Speckner said, “Talk into your phone, please.”
Properly hearing each other had indeed proved difficult throughout the meeting.
Cattle wandering into the cemetery west of town, paying off the sewer loan, and approving library wages and benefits rounded out the agenda.
There were multiple sighs of relief when the meeting was adjourned just after seven o’clock—quickly followed by the dings of those participating by teleconference hanging up.
Asked how many meetings solely by teleconference the council had done prior to the hybrid attempt that night, Mayor Speckner replied, “Too many.”
“It is hard. Hard to hear, hard to connect, hard to relate,” he continued.
“I feel like I’m always interrupting,” Reeves said.
As more councilmembers attend in person in the future, Speckner indicated the room’s set-up is going to have to change.
“We would space differently if more people were present. This set-up is not ideal for [social distancing]. It’s such a small room. We can’t space [properly] ten people here.”
With City Hall still closed to the public, residents are asked to continue to call with their needs and use the drop-box.
The next City Council meeting is set for Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6 pm.
The public is asked to wear a mask if they plan to attend.
And prepare for another hybrid format courtesy of COVID-19.