The sheer spread of the August 10 derecho could be felt throughout south Benton County, with the devastation felt as far up as Shellsburg and its elementary school.
“The sirens went off that Monday and everyone took notice fortunately,” Lonnie Speckner, Mayor of Shellsburg said. “We had plenty of warning, probably ten or fifteen minutes. Everyone says the same thing about when it hit: nasty, non-stop horizontal rain.”
Tree damage was widespread across the town of nearly a thousand people. Power was restored a week after the derecho blasted the town. Before the lights came back on, portable generators powered the fire station, main street and other businesses. Phone service was limited at best for residents, including Speckner.
“Every day it got better and better,” Speckner said. “People were outside to clean up right after the storm passed. We have minor damage to 90 percent of the town, moderate damage to half and some destroyed properties.”
Among properties damaged by the high winds was Shellsburg Elementary School. According to Principal Ryan Davis, the school saw damage on three of their four roofs. Water got inside the gym and a gas line was struck by debris, leaving the kitchen without gas currently. The bus barn on site was devastated by the storm and the grounds were damaged by tree debris. A million dollar claim for insurance will be filed for the damages and school has been delayed to August 31.
“I believe we will have everything cleaned up in time for classes to begin then,” Davis said. “The exception may be the gym. We have hot air being blasted under the floorboards to dry them out after water came underneath. If we cannot get all the moisture out by December, we may have to look at replacing them. We are seeing positive results right now.”
However, Davis noted that the community of Shellsburg took the brunt of the damage. Students at the school may be without a home due to the storm and the district is looking for housing solutions for the families. Davis believes not all students will be able to return to school on the new start date for that reason.
“This storm shows that this community has strength,” Davis said. “By that night, I was getting texts and emails from people asking how they could help. We had a big crew of staff members come out to clean up the playground. When they were finished, they went out into the community and helped with cleaning up debris. Two weeks later, things look so much different now. The community truly came together and did some amazing things.
Speckner also noted the work in the community and help from outside Shellsburg over the course of the past two weeks.
“Everyone has been really cooperative and we’ve had some phenomenal help from Schminke Equipment,” Speckner said. “We’ve had DOT trucks hauling to a couple of locations for brush piles. These piles have been massive.”
Federal assistance for the community was approved by President Trump last week, yet individual assistance has only been granted to residents of Linn County as of publication.