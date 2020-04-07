Like any devoted high school senior athlete, Ben Estling from Center Point Urbana was excited and prepared for his final year as a Stormin’ Pointer. Estling had already committed to playing football starting in the fall of 2020 for Coe College, was involved in athletics year round, and took a leadership role in his school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.
“Ben is one of those athletes coaches dream about because he has a lot of confidence and works hard,” Joel Salow, CPU track coach said. “Other athletes look up to him since he does put in the time and has a positive attitude. He wants to do things right away.”
The senior was three weeks into football practice and doing contact drills when a torn ACL put a hold on all of Estling’s athletic plans. In a flash, his final season under the lights was done before even taking the field competitively.
“Right off the bat, I just got mad that it happened,” Estling said. “Then I tried to get up, walk it off and it didn’t really work. I went up to the training room and I was really just hoping it wasn’t anything bad.”
Initially believed to be an MCL sprain, Estling got the news later from the doctor it was indeed an ACL tear. Recovery meant weeks and even months of no sports. Walking was possible during recovery and Estling helped out his coaches on the sidelines and cheered on his teammates. Basketball came afterwards, but Estling was still unable to compete.
“I was able to start running during the season, but I couldn’t play and that’s when I really started to miss everything,” Estling said. “It was tough not playing in both cases. I still felt good I was able to help the team and make a big impact.”
With each passing day, the senior worked his way back to full strength. His goal: return for track in the spring and baseball in the summer. Estling’s excitement mounted as he could finally participate in practice. In track, the future Kohawk is a thrower, competing in discus and shot put.
“Last year, he was behind a big class of four senior throwers and had to put in a lot of time,” Salow said. “We talked about approaching this season the right way and keeping a positive mindset. I don’t want him to rush back and then end up getting hurt again.”
Estling has yet to compete at the State Track Meet in Des Moines. The thought of competing on the blue oval drove him to carefully train in the weight room to regain his strength and stamina.
“Basketball is more high octane, while track is more focused on yourself individually,” Estling said. “I really worked on the fundamentals of it and was really ready to get out there and compete for the first time in awhile.”
When Estling first caught wind of COVID-19, the virus was mainly overseas and seemed to be something “not really to worry about.” Then, the first cases were reported in Johnson county and slowly spread to other counties at first before accelerating to its current condition. Spring athletics were first postponed to April 13, and recently to April 30. Track, soccer, tennis and golf athletes watched as their season slipped away, a feeling Estling can relate to after going two full seasons without competing.
“I’m just kind of rolling with the punches right now,” Estling said. “I’m lucky enough that I’m gonna be able to play football next year at Coe College. I got my mind focused on what’s ahead too, like baseball season. I really am just looking forward to it, going back out in public and seeing people again.”
Six months of sitting out practices gave Estling a perspective he feels will make him a better leader going forward, whether or not there is a track season for him to compete in. The senior does not feel “super confident” there will be a season, considering April 30 is when most schools are starting to wrap up their regular seasons and prepare for the postseason is nearly every spring sport. At the least, Estling is holding out hope that a few late meets can be held before state qualifying and a State meet is still held.
“Before my ACL tear, I was dead set on making it to State and that’s still a goal,” Estling said. “I’ve decided it’s still a good goal to shoot for and it’s something to keep me hungry.”
Salow also is hopeful for a situation that schools are able to compete in a small handful of meets before beginning state qualifying. The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released an updated schedule for spring sports, listing the first day of track and field practice as May 1 if school resumes on that date. Competitions may resume on May 4 and the state qualifying meets will be held on May 28. State competition is currently slated for June 4 to June 6.