Broc Shaw’s first golf memory came at the age of four, when he received his very first set of plastic clubs and a mini golf bag. Any chance he could get, Shaw was proudly hitting balls around with his brand-new set.
“I probably wasn’t looking like a golfer back then,” Shaw chuckled. “I was trying to hit the ball in my backyard with my parents and older brother.
Shaw would continue to learn the sport as he aged and trade in his plastic clubs for real irons as he progressed. It would be eighth grade in which the Vinton native would begin to focus on the sport.
“My brother was a senior at the time and his team actually made it to State,” Shaw said. “I went to watch the state tournament and when I got home, I made it a goal to reach State as well. I wanted to match him and that’s when I started taking golf a lot more seriously.”
Since entering high school in the fall of 2016, Shaw has moved on from Friday Night Lights to the greens of Vinton Country Club with that goal in mind. Easier said than done, considering only the top three teams and 10 top individuals from Districts advance to State. Last year, Shaw “came up short” in sectionals at Central DeWitt and was not able to compete in Districts.
“I was right with it until that last hole of the day, and it was probably the hardest hole in the course,” Shaw said. “I hit a couple of balls in the water. Right from the tee, I knew something was off with my form. It started to get to me. I cared so much and it really hurt.”
This leaves Shaw with one final chance at State with his senior spring season, and he hasn’t been sitting around waiting for it. Over the fall and even into the winter, the Viking golfer could be found on the course, practicing his technique. When weather forced him inside, a putting green awaited him in his basement. It seemed the Vinton-Shellsburg senior was ready for the season to begin right off the tee.
Yet February and March brought news of COVID-19 spreading across the globe. By March 15th, all high school sports activities across Iowa were postponed to at least April 13. Shaw found himself in shock at the quick turn of events.
“If anyone would have told me that we wouldn’t be in school that next Monday during that last week before, I would have thought they’re crazy,” Shaw said. “I mean, it was in the United States, but it wasn’t really like affecting Iowa that much. It didn’t really register with me until we were missing school and then it’s kind of ‘whoa like this is really crazy.’”
Since then, 424 cases of the virus have been identified in Iowa. Restaurants, retail and other businesses have been made to shut their doors or go to delivery/carry out only. Groups of 10 or more are strongly discouraged throughout the country.
“It is definitely weird, especially on a day like [Monday] where it’s 60 and I just want to go out and be with friends,” Shaw said. “I never thought I’d say it but I actually do want to go back to school right now.”
Shaw continues to practice his putting indoors as he spends his time doing college homework, chores and keeping in touch with friends the best way he feels he can: video games and social media.
“I’m still talking with my friends and talking to my teammates on the golf team as we try to stay positive in this situation,” Shaw said. “I’ve honestly been playing a lot of video games with a lot of my buddies. That keeps us together and kind of takes our mind off of what’s really going on. I think it helps us a little bit.”
The senior cannot imagine getting through this school closure without social media apps such as SnapChat. Shaw knows he and his classmates are part of a generation that has grown up with social media almost their entire lives and use it to communicate on a daily basis.
“What would we do?” Shaw said. “Maybe play board games and talk on the phone a lot.”
Yet golf is not far from Shaw’s mind. He’s read petitions online to extend the spring season into summer and hopes they gain traction.
“I think that’d be really awesome because I mean everybody is obviously affected by this,” Shaw said. “The seniors are taking it the hardest just because this is the last year and the other classes will likely have a season next year. For us seniors, it’s just really tough to accept that we may not have a season at all. If they don’t do something and possibly reschedule it, this could be it for us.”
Shaw and many other seniors across the state will have to wait longer as Governor Reynolds announced on Thursday school closure will continue to April 30, meaning activities will remain postponed..