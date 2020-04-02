An introduction into public speaking came in a unique way for Union’s Emma Harris. During her sophomore year, Harris was approached by Ali Leytem, her english teacher, with a request.
“They needed more people in the fall play that could learn choreography fast and being a cheerleader, Miss. Leytem thought I would be perfect for it,” Harris said.
Immediately, Harris found herself hooked to the “adrenaline rush” granted from performing in front of people. After watching people laugh and be entertained, she made the decision to join the speech under Leytem and Dean Bostian.
Fast forward to 2020 and the La Porte City native is three years into her speech career in both large group and individual speech. She participated in two large group events over the winter with one goal in mind for her senior season.
“Going into my senior year I knew that I wanted to go out with a bang,” Harris said. “I knew that I wanted to get to the All-State festival for at least one of my events.”
Though both of her large group events in readers theatre and one act play advanced to State, a ticket to the All-State Festival in Ames wasn’t in the cards. Harris was determined to make All-State not simply because it was her last season, but also the last for her longtime instructor in Bostian. Individual speech, starting in February, was her final chance to make him proud.
Harris thought back to her sophomore year of poetry and decided to take on the event for her final individual season with “Addiction: the Person and the Drug,” as she has seen family members deal with addiction and challenges they’ve faced.
“Addiction is also a very important topic that I think more people need to think about,” Harris said. “It needs to be talked about and that’s what I wanted to do with this poetry. I wanted people to see what addiction really does to people. Like I said in my piece ‘addiction draws you in and eventually takes over your life.’”
The excitement mounted over the course of her practices and Districts came in late February. Harris received a Division I rating, the best possible rating, and was selected to move on to State.
She had no inkling this would be her last public performance. Slowly, school and community events were being cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19. The initial headlines didn’t bother Harris, but the cancellations did.
“Classmates and I were worried about our senior year being cut short, about not being able to have our senior prom and most importantly not be able to walk across the stage at commencement,” Harris said. “We didn’t work as hard as we did 12 plus years to have our opportunity to have one last event with the people we’ve grown up with to be ripped away from us. We earned it and we deserve it.”
A more immediate impact was the cancellation of Individual State and All-State events in Iowa just before school across the state closed as they followed recommendations to shut their doors until April 13.
“I was in Mr. Bostain’s room listening to one of my fellow speechies rehearse her piece when we first heard, Harris said. “In the middle of the piece, he stopped her and told us we would not be having a State or All-State event. The few of us in that room all reacted the same way, we couldn’t believe that all of our hard work was going to waste.”
Harris and her “fellow speechies” would get one more chance to perform their pieces during a makeup contest at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School alongside students from the host school and Denver. According to Harris, the event was far smaller than any competition she’d gone to for speech. Hand sanitizer stations were set up around the school and each team brought their own food and water. Parents and spectators were not allowed in and Union was out before noon as opposed to 5:00 p.m. during other competitions. No one from Union was nominated for honorary All-State selections.
“I was disappointed to find out the all-state festival was cancelled but I still knew I worked hard during this season along with many other students,” Harris said. “We were all disappointed but not just students from Union, but students from other schools also.”
As Harris waits for school to return, she is spending her time finishing up her online classes, doing art projects, reading, watching movies and scrolling through social media. While she hopes people are taking precautions to keep the virus under control, Harris reflects on what speech has meant to her over the years.
“Speech is an amazing way to meet new friends, you can get out of your comfort zone for a few minutes and it feels amazing with what is able to be accomplished with a little hard work and team work,” Harris said. “I’ve loved my experience. Also public speaking is a great skill to have in life. Please consider going out for speech, if you don’t do it your whole high school career at least just try it.”
She is remaining mostly indoors and hopes efforts to contain the virus bring back some normal life sooner, rather than later. Harris has one message for readers she’d like to pass along.
“Please, if there is a senior in your life, keep them in mind they’re going through a lot right now.”