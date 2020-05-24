Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.