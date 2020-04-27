Vinton-Shellsburg senior Jesse Hepker had every intention of making this spring a season of lasts, but also of firsts. Spring sports weren’t in the cards for Hepker. He had previously gone out of track during his freshman year, but senior year saw him take on a totally new activity: acting.
“This would have been my first play, but knowing I have a music background I felt like this was something I could do,” Hepker said.
The high school was set to present “All Shook Up”, a musical based around the songbook of Elvis Presley, in April. COVID-19 introduced its own version of “Heartbreak Hotel” by prompting cancellations of many spring activities, including the school musical. Suddenly, all the practices and spending time with friends came to a screeching halt.
“A lot of my friends were involved in the musical and it was just nice to be able to hang out with a different group of friends that I normally wouldn’t talk to as often,” Hepker said. “It was just expanding my variety and getting involved in new things. We would have performed it a week ago.”
Getting out of his comfort zone was Hepker’s reasoning for joining the cast, but the spotlight wasn’t all too foreign for the senior. Hepker has been involved in Vinton-Shellsburg’s chamber choir for the past three years and is a section leader for the auditioned chorus. Through the choir, Hepker and his classmates perform at basketball games, festivals, nursing homes, and go caroling during the holidays.
“Chamber choir has been one of my favorite activities,” Hepker said. “We still had two big concerts coming up I was excited for.
Cabaret was to feature performances by multiple school ensembles and soloists for one of the largest events for the school during the year. Hepker had a small solo during a men’s piece lined up and was thrilled to be performing one last time as a senior. He had performed solos in the past, so nerves weren’t an issue. But Cabaret would be only the first of many school events to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
“Obviously, I’m upset that Cabaret got canceled because it was my last time doing the show,” Hepker said. “I was really looking forward to displaying the music that we had been working on for a long time. I’ve been in choir all four years and it’s something that’s important not only to me, but to everyone in choir.”
All school events were initially postponed until Iowa Gov. Kim Reyolds announced on April 17 that the schools would not reopen due to the virus. This spelled an end for yet another major concert event for the senior class.
“Our last concert is called Fine Arts Night,” Hepker said. “There would have been a song or two dedicated to the seniors, allowing the class to sing a solo together. The rest of the choir would have just let the seniors have their little moment.”
Hepker believes the hardest part of the cancellation is the fact that his class will not be able to have a proper goodbye to the choir or the friends they’ve made through music. The Vinton native personally had grown up with choir since middle school and continued singing throughout high school.
“Growing up, choir has made such an impact in my life,” Hepker said. “I could always depend on choir being there. It’s heartbreaking to end it this way.”
Kirkwood Community College is where Hepker plans to call home for the next two years before transferring to the University of Iowa or the University of Northern Iowa to study Political Science or Business Management. While he will certainly be busy with his class load with either major, recent circumstances have given Hepker the desire to join a college choir if possible.
“I feel like a lot of students believed they’d be doing these extra curriculars for the last time in high school this year and be done,” Hepker said. “But now I feel with everything going on, they’ll need a distraction from the world more than ever. Students are going to be more willing to join college sports or activities now that they know it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”
But most of all, Hepker is looking forward to getting back into a “normal routine”, when homework will be predictable, he can be with friends and he can begin a new chapter in his life.