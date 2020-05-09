Kaitlin Meyer is a four-sport athlete for Vinton-Shellsburg. However, when you bring up soccer, there’s a definite connection and appreciation the senior shares with the sport.
“Soccer is my number one sport,” Meyer said. “I’ve been playing it since I was 10. I’ve grown up with soccer and always loving it.”
Soccer hasn’t seen much success at the high school level in Vinton, but in 2019 the Vikettes won 10 games in a season for the first time in program history. Unfortunately for Meyer, she watched from the sideline as school history unfolded before her. She wasn’t suspended. Far from it, as her coaches held her in high regard for her character on and off the field.
“My junior year, I tore all three ligaments in my ankle,” Meyer said. “I was playing club volleyball and both my teammate I were going to set a ball. I jumped in the air and she stayed on the ground. When I jumped, I came back down on her ankle or her foot and then my ankle gave out. It was probably the worst pain I’ve ever felt.”
Meyer was out for the entire 2019 season. Instead, she did what she could to help her teammates by keeping stats and supporting her teammates as much as possible during their successful season.
“I was so happy for the team, but I was disappointed that I couldn’t be a part of it,” Meyer said. “I didn’t show that and I wanted them to have all the success they worked hard for.”
After physical therapy and getting back into shape, Meyer made her triumphant return to athletics by playing in several softball games this past year and competed in 65 sets for volleyball in the fall. The senior also started in a majority of basketball games this season as the Vikettes won 12 games. Finally, the 2020 season of soccer arrived and Meyer was ready to take the field once again.
Just like many students, Meyer heard about COVID-19 and its effect across the globe. But those problems seemed so far away at the time.
“At first I wasn’t very worried about it just because it was so far away and it wasn’t gonna come anywhere near us,” Meyer said. “And then reality hits, and it’s in Iowa. I wonder what was going to happen and what’s going to happen with soccer. There were just so many questions.”
Meyer and her classmates learned by a text from their coach that the spring season, soccer along with it, was cancelled due to the continued spread of the virus on April 17. Many of the seniors-Raelyn Murray, Sonnie Evans, Raeleigh Schulte, Taryn Sutton, Alyssa Reynolds, Frankie Evans, Olivia Ehrhardt, Coralee Bodeker-had been attending open gyms on Sundays to prepare for the season and stuck to each other for support as the news broke they wouldn’t enjoy a final season together.
“We have nine seniors and they are probably the closest group of friends I have,” Meyer said. “Everybody is different but we all work together very well. We’ve been playing since we were 10 years old.”
Several of those seniors, including Meyer, are also involved in softball at Vinton-Shellsburg and now wait patiently to hear if their summer season is also in jeopardy. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stated that a decision would be made for the summer season by June 1 as the number of positive cases consistently remain high.
“Softball is very fun for me because it’s in the summer and I can spend time with friends after practices,” Meyer said. “Having to wait for the governor to announce what’s going on is very frustrating, but understandable. At the same time, my family is trying to plan vacation around softball. What happens if we make those plans and then we don’t have softball at all?”
One thought that hadn’t crossed Meyer’s mind was the fact that on March 13, students at Vinton-Shellsburg walked into school for the last time that semester and seniors for the final time.
“That’s the last time I was ever going to be at the locker I’ve had for four years now,” Meyer said. “I’m probably never going to see my locker partner again. I don’t know where they are going in the future. Not being able to say goodbye really puts a downer on that.”
Meyer will attend Hawkeye Community College this fall to study Sustainable Construction and transfer to the University of Northern Iowa in hopes of one day becoming a construction manager. But before any of that begins, she hopes to spend one last summer with her friends and not take the time with them for granted.
“For the other classes, I just want to say don’t take things for granted and enjoy every day on the field or on the court,” Meyer said. “You may not understand until it gets taken away, but it’s a very hard thing to deal with.”