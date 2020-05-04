Sam Moen is a busy guy in the spring normally. The Vinton-Shellsburg senior has been on a soccer field since he was three years old, but found golf early in middle school. So over the past two springs, Moen has worn two hats and competed for the Vikes on both teams.
“Soccer has always been in me, so I couldn’t really give up a sport I’ve played for so many years,” Moen said. “Then I started golf around sixth grade and I just really enjoyed playing it. I’ve gotten better as I’ve grown. They just both happen to be in the same season and I needed to plan around both.”
In the past spring seasons, Moen would be practicing on the soccer field one day and then teeing off at the golf course the next. This year was especially crucial for him to be out for soccer however, because Moen just happened to be the only senior on the team.
“I knew it would be a big responsibility and leadership role this season,” Moen said. “I had to be able to show how everything is done and set an example.”
The Vikes were confident in their 2020 season after winning a school record 12 games in 2019 behind a talented sophomore class. Moen believes personally the team was upset in the postseason, only fueling his desire further to reach State.
“We all grew up playing soccer together and we have become skillful and athletic,” Moen said. “It’s not like there’s just a whole bunch of random guys out there just playing. We know how to play with each other. It’s not about one person out there carrying the team. We need everyone playing their best out there.”
But that didn’t mean golf would suffer less attention in 2020. Moen was confident the team could challenge for the WaMaC West title after surrounding schools had lost talented seniors from last year. While other teams were due for rebuilds, Moen felt V-S was only getting stronger and dropping their scores. Making it past regionals and on to sectionals was a goal for the entire team, but Moen also added sending several individuals to the State tournament was possible.
Of course, none of this was meant to come to pass as COVID-19 brought Iowa to a screeching halt on March 16. All spring activities were either cancelled or postponed for the next few weeks. Those weeks were only extended further until finally on April 17 the spring athletic season was cancelled.
“When I first heard our season was postponed, I saw two sides to it: my season is getting shortened, but also this is giving me more time to prepare for the season,” Moen said. “Coming off of basketball, I didn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare for spring. This was my senior season and I wanted to cherish every game and meet.”
When the announcement was made concerning the cancellation, Moen got a text from his soccer coach and a call from his golf coach soon after. Both thanked the senior for his contributions over the years and broke the news.
“I feel they were both sad because they’ll never get that senior season with me,” Moen said. “I got that call from my golf coach, saying that he was really bummed and when this was all over, we could definitely go and play golf sometime.”
With the season cancelled and school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year, Moen is keeping himself occupied by working at the busiest place in town, Fareway. After working 10-12 hours a week, the high school senior is now doubling his work time to 25 hours consistently as a sacker and in the dairy section.
“You can see how precautious people are about things,” Moen said. “Everything is getting wiped down and everyone has an opinion on how prepared we should be. It was quite a big deal to come back to. I had taken a vacation before and then had to quarantine for two weeks. Then I was just thrown back in with everyone masked up and gloves on.”
Moen’s life will take another turn as he plans to ship out to the Air Force this August. He enlisted in January after considering options over the fall.
“I liked the benefits that come with it, like paying for college,” Moen said. “I’m honestly not sure what I want to study just yet. My recruiter was talking about all these sports that they got in the Air Force once you get in. I want to take the four years of the Air Force to try to decide on what I want to be.”
Initially, the Air Force had planned for monthly workouts and meetings, but are only able to host online Zoom meetings or phone calls with Moen. He personally hopes things begin to return to normal by the end of May as the Class of 2020 wishes to have a traditional prom and graduation. But what Moen admits he wants most is closure to his final months of freedom before heading off to the military.
“I just want to grab a few of my buddies I haven’t seen in awhile and just hang out,” Moen said. “What I’m missing the most right now is those last senior memories with them.”