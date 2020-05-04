Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.