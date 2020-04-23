2011 was a big year for Union soccer seniors Jasmyn Bush, Madison Frush, Riley Rosauer and Lauren and Lexi Wagner all of La Porte City. Though individually the girls had met one another through schools and youth sports, it wasn’t until that fateful year the “Fab Five” bonded through soccer, car trips and Kwik Star stops and developed a friendship that has remained strong to this very day.
“We all met through our parents,” Rosauer said. “Soccer-wise, we talked with each other after practices with our FC team. It was us five and a few others. Carpooling was when we really got to know each other. I just decided I wanted to be their friends.”
Each girl can relate a story of their early soccers days with each other, including a tale of Bush vomiting rainbow licorice and “traumatizing” Lauren, to dressing up as smurfs and “The Spice Girls” (dressed as spices, not the girl group) for a Halloween tournament two years in a row. The girls continued to play together on a team going into middle school in sixth and seventh grade. It was at that time they developed their roles and began to understand soccer was more than just kicking a ball down the field. Their bond peaked in their seventh grade year according to Frush and they enjoyed more memories together, including watching another teammate lick a toilet seat.
“We were in Kansas City staying in these apartment-like houses and we each had one of our own,” Bush said. “We would go to each other’s ‘house’ to hang out. It was so much fun. I do feel like that was our prime.”
Eighth grade club soccer was a test of their friendship as the Wagner twins were separated by age group from Bush, Frush and Rosauer. Suddenly, all their chemistry was gone. Their practices were at different times, so carpooling to soccer was no longer possible.
“It was horrible because few people stayed with the program,” Lauren said. “We would lose every game and then the others were winning with their team.”
All five girls could agree on one thing during that period: something was missing when they weren’t on the field together. However, other activities and school kept them in close contact. When high school came in the 2016-17 season, each one of them was ready for the band to officially get back together.
“It was a feeling of going back to ‘how it used to be’ and that excitement,” Bush said. “Obviously, it wasn’t the same. We were in school, not club ball, and we had a lot of new teammates too now. It still felt like the pieces were finally coming back together.”
The Union Knights had made State in 2015, but did not return in 2016. 2017 saw the five girls as freshman alongside future Iowa State forward Courtney Powell and Northern Iowa midfielder Emma Rottinghaus. Each of the girls would start during the course of the season to help push the Knights to the state finals, a 10-1 run to end the year and a 18-3 overall record.
“Playing together again was a comforting feeling because we know how each other plays,” Frush said. “We wanted to mesh with the other players to perform at the best of our ability as a team. I remember that first game at State didn’t feel like too much pressure.”
Yet 2018 would be a different story as the Fab Five took on bigger roles as sophomores. Frush would be injured much of the season and Rosauer would also miss out time. After missing out on State that season, 2019 was “their year” as juniors. With only losing two seniors from the previous season, Union returned a majority of players who had seen the field together.
“We all wanted to go to State so badly, so we tried 10 times harder,” Lexi said. “No one on the team doubted we could make it back.”
Frush would miss the entire season with an ACL injury and Lauren missed a majority of games with an injury to affect their depth. However, the combination of Lexi and Rosauer proved to be a lethal scoring machine alongside Allie Carty and Alyssa Hatch on the wings. Union would overcome the injury bug to throttle Columbus Catholic 6-0 to reach State again. The Knights would fall to Gilbert in a close 1-0 decision in Des Moines to end their season 14-4.
“Our intensity had boiled over from the year before,” Rosauer said. “We had to do it this year and we accomplished so much that year. The sun even came out at the end of that Columbus game.”
2020 marked the five best friend’s senior year and their final chance at repeating at State. Union lost three starters and two reserves on defense as well as their top scorer in Carty. The Fab Five, along with six other talented seniors were now looking forward to being in the driver’s seat of a program they had helped build the last three years. Frush was set to return for her senior year, but Rosauer would not take the field after suffering an ACL tear in December. Regardless of the circumstances, the friends were ready to enjoy their final year together.
“I was excited to see how everything played out this season,” Bush said. “All the preseason talk made me wonder how all these formations and ideas would work out.”
None of it would come to pass. In mid-March, all activities and schools in Iowa were postponed due to COVID-19 and spring athletes watched closely to see if they would still get a chance to play this season.
“I honestly thought it wouldn’t affect our season,” Frush said. “I just thought we’d be playing outdoors and no one would be hurt. It got serious when Gov. Reynolds recommended that four-week break from school and our open gyms were cancelled.”
Initially, both athletic unions in Iowa announced tentative plans for their seasons to restart on May 1. Those plans and the hearts of athletes across the state were crushed on Friday when Gov. Reynolds announced the 2020 school year would continue online only and all spring sports were cancelled.
“That day was still hard for me because all my friends, Frush especially, doesn’t get to play last,” Rosauer said. “Last year was the highlight of my soccer career and at least I got that. I had a good ending, but a lot of people won’t now. It sucks.”
All five friends were left in shock over the announcement of their final high school season being cancelled. Union made it official soon after that all sports activities were indeed finished. In the blink of an eye, a prepared Frush saw a potentially healthy season end before it even started, Bush wouldn’t be able to play with her freshman sister as a Knight, and the Fab Five would never take the field again on the same team.
“When I found out, I was heartbroken,” Lexi said. “This was my last chance to play with Jasmyn and Madison. I was looking forward to having a great time with them, and then it was gone.”
Both Wagners and Rosauer have signed with Hawkeye Community College to play soccer, while Bush is heading to Central and Frush to Wartburg to continue playing. Hawkeye and Central will square off this fall season. So will Central and Wartburg in October. The friends will face off against each other, but also look forward to the chance to see one another again on the field, albeit on opposite sides. Though they won’t be around each other 24/7, there’s “no doubt” the five best friends will all continue to support each other throughout the upcoming college season.
“Soccer has given us so many memories over the years and we’re all with each other for this,” Frush said. “We’ve shared memories like State together or seeing [coach] Hunter yelling at Riley and her yelling back.”
COVID-19 may have taken away their final season together, but it did not take away the Fab Five’s biggest career victory: their lifelong friendship.