Xander Dawson-Fink had a busy final spring season ahead of him at Vinton-Shellsburg. Jazz band, chamber choir, one final Cabaret performance and much more. Dawson-Fink has been the man behind the trap set for instrumental music at V-S and was looking forward to ending his high school career on a high note, or perhaps on a hi-hat.
“Cabaret is very much one of the showiest concerts we put on, and it’s like the whole music department just pulls like all the stops,” Dawson-Fink “It’s a great time to put together a small group, and just show all the talent that we have within our music department especially.”
The V-S jazz band had three pieces lined up for this year’s Cabaret, all dramatically different styles to keep Dawson-Fink entertained with the drums.
“The variety in all three of the pieces makes them a lot more interesting, both with listening and playing them,” Dawson-Fink said. “But I think what really makes a piece interesting is the amount of like solo potential of each piece.”
Dawson-Fink saw the postponement of Cabaret coming after seeing the news and how COVID-19 was creeping into the U.S. and towards Iowa. Yet it still proved a shock to the senior when the announcement came in the middle of jazz band practice.
“We were actually in the auditorium for dress rehearsal,” Dawson-Fink said. “Everyone’s in their dress shirts/ties or prom dresses and hears the announcement. It’s a huge part of our year and a big fundraiser for the program, so having it shut down was hard.”
Soon after, students would be told they wouldn’t be back in their classrooms until at least April 17, then April 30 and then finally not at all. Suddenly, students found themselves with a lot of free time on their hands. Even before the shutdown, Dawson-Fink had dove into music arranging and theory to learn more about what it takes to compose or rearrange a piece of music he enjoys and make it something new.
“I’ve been working on music theory, and the steps towards you know composition and composing my own piece,” Dawson-Fink said. “Mainly what I’ve been focusing on is taking pieces that have already been made, and switching the style or making it for all new instruments. Maybe a piece was originally made for guitar and drums, but then it can be made into like a full concert piece through arranging.”
Recently, the V-S senior has rearranged the theme from the cartoon “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures” and has been working on a piece from the video game “Hollow Knight”. All of this started with messing around with audio tools on his computer and living in a musical household. Much of his arranging and music theory knowledge is self taught to go along with lessons from band and choir. Dawson-Fink hoped he could arrange a piece for the school’s Fine Arts Night in May, another event cancelled by COVID-19 concerns.
“It’d be so cool knowing that people are performing a piece you put hours into arranging,” Dawson-Fink said. “I’m keeping in touch with my teachers to see if that can happen after I graduate. It would be amazing to have one of my arrangements performed here.”
Dawson-Fink will move to college, where he will study software engineering. However, he will continue to develop his own hobby and dreams of professionally composing even as the world around him changes in the face of the virus.