Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE WAPSIPINICON, CEDAR, IOWA, AND ENGLISH RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 3:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.7 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 15.4 FEET THIS EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 17.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. EXTENSIVE INUNDATION OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. &&