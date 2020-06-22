Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO AFFECTING BENTON AND IOWA COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. AT THIS TIME THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS AND THE LOCATION OF PREDICTED RAINFALL. IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO * UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&