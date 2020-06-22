The effects of COVID-19 and the shutdown prompted by its menace had an undeniable and far-reaching impact on businesses of all sizes. Small businesses in the heart of communities such as Atkins had the most to lose from shuttering their storefronts. However, not all businesses necessarily rely on a physical location to remain in business.
Kadi McVay initially opened Rambling Rose Boutique on Main Ave in October of 2018 to much fanfare and excitement over having retail located downtown. She repurposed items to make jewelry, decor and other flashy finds in the back of the building up until March of 2020, when COVID-19 first began to creep its way into Iowa.
“I ended up closing the brick and mortar building,” McVay said. “The decision was based on several different factors, like my children becoming more involved with sports in school and the proximity to Cedar Rapids. I felt the store was becoming increasingly slow for business, especially with everyone staying home.”
But that was far from the end of Rambling Rose. McVay instead put her efforts into the site she had created, RamblingRoseBoutique.net, and soon found a new market interested in buying her products from the comfort of their own homes.
“From a business perspective, it has been most beneficial for me to start an online website,” McVay said. “I can offer my customers the option to do local pickup or have their items shipped right to their door. I’ve seen an increase in sales, just because of the convenience factor for people to be able to shop from home.”
Rambling Rose has sold items ranging from home decor to jewelry to candles and gift items over the past several months. Customers are able to view items online for occasions such as Mother’s Day and now Father’s Day this weekend.
While McVay’s business is new to the community, Atkins Lumber is a long-established fixture in Benton County. Tom Lange has been involved in the family business since 1964 and has seen plenty in his career. Nothing, Lange stated, compares to COVID-19.
“We’ve had some tough times business-wise, but I’ve never really seen anything that affected the world like this,” Lange said.
Yet as people stayedhome and away from eating out or going to costly events, Lange believes they instead decided to address home improvement they’ve long thought about. While their business office was closed over the months, Atkins Lumber has been anything but slow.
“Families started painting their walls, building decks and repairing damage from a hail storm a year ago,” Lange said. “We’ve had plenty of roofing business over the spring and now going into the summer. We were not shut down or restricted like other businesses are.”
Atkins Lumber would make deliveries or arrange pickups outside their office at the convenience of their customers. They were able to get the materials out or complete hired work even as Iowans expressed concern with the spread of the virus. But now Lange is noticing things have relaxed in recent weeks and is ready to enjoy a sense of “normal”, including going to church and watching his grandchildren play high school baseball.
“I’ve read in the paper that cases are down somewhat and I hope it stays that way,” Lange said. “It’s not good for people to be cooped up for too long.”
Even when more social distancing restrictions are lifted state-wide, McVay plans to continue selling from her online store because of its success.
“I’m gonna have to see a really big increase and volume before considering a physical location again,” McVay said. “It’s strictly being run out of my home with no overhead. It’s nice to have this customer support and know they haven’t forgotten ‘the little guys’ through all of this.”