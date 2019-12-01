Soul Sister 5K Run
Trenton Schipper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:01 AM
- Sunset: 04:36:54 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine. High 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.36 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 19mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 14
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- IED, drugs, $40,000 stolen property found near Atkins
- City may be in final steps of acquiring, selling Braille School
- Urbana Family Medical Clinic celebrates expansion of services
- Area Boy Scouts, including Benton County, collects over 93,000 pounds of food
- AAA: More Than 55 Million Travelers Taking to Roads, Skies this Thanksgiving
- Vinton Police Log, Nov.11-17
- Vinton an overnight stop on first-ever Iowa Ride
- Santa visits Vinton
- Library promotes health, education through books, hands-on learning
- Geater resigns as Benton County Treasurer; Held position for 21 years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.