Days after a derecho came through Benton County with hurricane-like winds, communities in the county are still without power, reliable phone service and internet as they continue to pick up the pieces left over from the devastation.
“It came around noon to one o’clock,” Bruce Visser, Mayor of Atkins said. “We were affected by the same storm we saw affect hundreds of miles across the Midwest. Winds, lots of damage to trees and power lines down.”
Atkins, a city of nearly 2,000 people, rests near the Benton/Linn County line and now is in the midst of clean up citywide. The storm’s wake of destruction was evident at city hall/library building. Although Visser is uncertain exactly what happened, two windows at city hall broke out and blasted glass all inside the hallway. Water damage was evident inside the building. A portion of the library’s roof was ripped off and sprayed insulation all over the front of the facilities.
“We’re trying to get everything dried out and to the point we can make the building useful,” Visser said. “We have the roof repairs to do as well. Our fire station was destroyed and the equipment inside was saved. Our sewage and backup power systems are running. For the time being, we are seeing where equipment can fit and making progress on clean up.”
Alan and Angie Nebola of Atkins were indoors when the storm arrived on Monday. Angie initially suggested they go down to the basement as the rain “came down in sheets”, but Alan wanted to watch and believe they were safe. An unknown object hit the side of the house and a piece of a neighbor’s tree came down. Alan then agreed it was time to get down to the basement. When they emerged after the storm passed, the tree in their front lawn was down much like others up and down Third Street.
“You couldn’t even get across the street,” Alan Nebola said. “A neighbor’s tree took down the power line, but fortunately we have a generator. We have all the comforts of home right now. The effort afterwards was to clear the streets and start cutting up these trees. It’s going to take quite a while for this tree in our front.”
Over in Belle Plaine, the city is without power with the exception of those with generators. City Hall is one such location as Mayor Dave Fish and city staff direct cleanup of the town in the aftermath of the storm.
“We’re not certain when we’re going to get power back,” Fish said. “We’re getting messages of one to three weeks. Our generators are running here and at the fire station. We have five more coming in. Grieder’s has their own generator, so they have been in service. The hope is to get these new generators at the Zip Mart, Casey’s and the grocery store.”
According to Fish, the tree damage in town has been “phenomenal” and noted a vast majority of properties with a tree have seen damage. The north side of town has reported more property and tree damage. So much tree debris was brought to the city’s “mulch pile” that a second area had to be set up to accommodate demand. As of Wednesday, several streets are blocked off by fallen trees.
“We hope to have the Red Cross or Salvation Army in tomorrow to start serving meals,” Fish said. “The city served over 500 meals on Wednesday for lunch at the community center.”
Fish stated he and the city staff are working with Alliant and U.S. Cellular to get services back up as soon as possible. He encouraged any residents with questions to attempt to call City Hall at (319) 444-2200.
“We ask that people are patient and realize we have to prioritize things,” Fish said. “Restoring power is our first priority, or citizens will lose a massive amount of food products in their refrigerators and freezers. To look on the positive side, things are better today than they were yesterday.”
That positive thinking also agrees with Nebola as he and his wife slowly work to remove the tree debris in front of their house. Even as he walked out to a “different world”, he’s grateful no one was reported to be injured in the community.
“It’s really been amazing as far as how Atkins has pulled together,” Nebula said. “Everybody is helping each other out. A neighbor made a gas run, we’ve seen people serving meals and doing whatever they can to make this less of an ordeal. Atkins has always been a friendly town, but to see everyone digging in to help is special.”
Vinton Newspapers will continue to provide updates from Benton County communities and Emergency Management as they are made available to the publication.
