Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy later in the day. High near 60F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.