Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.