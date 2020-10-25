VINTON, IA – The Sixth Annual Benton County Community Health & Wellness Fair was held recently as a series of drive-thru events at Virginia Gay Family Medical Clinics in Atkins, Urbana, Van Horne, and Vinton. Virginia Gay Hospital and Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation organize the event each year with the assistance and support of several area sponsors. Community participation was strong as a total of 500 bags filled with health and wellness information were distributed through the four communities. Each bag contained educational and free items with the theme “Making Healthy Connections.” Those receiving the bags found information inside highlighting participating sponsors who provide a wide range of health, wellness, and community services readily available to residents. Those who were unable to attend a drive-thru are encouraged to visit www.bentoncohealthfair.com to view a directory of community resources available along with health and wellness tips from several of the event sponsors.
The event was made possible by the generosity of over 30 event sponsors, including Virginia Gay Hospital, Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation, Carson Wealth, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust-Vinton, Vinton Lutheran Home Communities and Services, Eastern Iowa Health Center, UnityPoint Health, United Healthcare, Fareway Stores (Vinton), Area Substance Abuse Council, Arbonne/Becky Kruckenberg, Benton County Sheriff, Betterton Chiropractic, EchoVision Inc./US Cellular, Benton County Veteran’s Affairs, VSCSD Farm to School and Norwex/Margie Ortgiesen.
The event included an opportunity for website guests to sign an online guest book and enter a door prize drawing. Congratulations to Florence Rippel, who won the prize, which included a VGH trunk bag, VU Value Dollars, journal book, windshield cover among other items.
Robin Martin, event organizer and director for Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation, said, “Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation thanks all the sponsors, volunteers and the participants for making the drive-thru event possible and successful!”
Anyone with questions or comments on the Benton County Community Health and Wellness Fair are encouraged to contact Robin Martin by phone at (319) 472-6375 or by email at rmartin@vghinc.com. To learn more about Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation, visit www.myvgh.org and www.myvghfoundation.org respectively.