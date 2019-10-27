The Antidote for Anxiety is “One Thing”

I met with a friend recently who’s granddaughter frequently states, ”Oh, that just stresses me out!” We agreed that having anxious thoughts is a growing concern for all of society.
There has been a large increase in the sale of books dealing with anxiety during the year around 2017-2018. This is according to Barnes and Noble, the largest retailer of books in the U.S. and was reported in Medical News Today.
Anxiety can range from mildly pleasant to panic or become a diagnosed disorder. I won’t talk on why we have anxiety, but only the antidote.
Let’s consider Jesus. He was tempted in every way as like we are, yet we never read of Jesus voicing worry, indecisiveness or fear. He was in physical danger from storms, hunger and homelessness. Some followers rejected Him. Religious leaders plotted to kill Him. They did finally kill Him by a painful death on the cross. He never protested or complained.
Jesus frequently pulled Himself away to be alone, in solitude with His Heavenly Father. Despite being the Son of God, He still was dependent on God for strength and discernment. This is how He prepared for the demands of ministry and even for His death. Jesus walked in peace and confidence, not solely because He was God, but it was a result of His close communion with God.
Another example is the sisters, Mary and Martha (Luke 10: 35-38). Jesus came to visit their home. Martha was anxious about the serving of food and never was able to enjoy Jesus’ company. It says Mary also found time to sit at Jesus feet and hear Him speak. Jesus said that Mary had found the “one thing that was needful and it will not be taken from her.”
Both sisters were His followers and both loved Him. Only Mary’s actions were intentionally saying,“I long to be in His presence and hear His words.”
There are levels of intimacy with God. By title- one can recite His names. Next, by person, one can know some facts about God. Next, by character, one can begin to draw close by understanding who God is. Finally, having intimacy with God is having closeness, trust, 2-way responsiveness during your time with Him.
Yes, the antidote for anxiety is intimacy in the Father’s presence. Like with Jesus, it is here that we are infused with His peace and given clarity and strength to see life situations from His viewpoint. He can then guides us to the proper way to handle situations.
We need to accept our limitations for fixing life. We can only really live one day at a time. We have very little that we actually control. Be content with God working, at times behind the scene in our life. Trust and know that He is working and will continue.
When we have anxious thoughts, we no longer need to say, “Oh no! That stresses me out.! What am I gonna do?”
From that place of “one thing is needful,” we can rather say, ”I thank you Lord that You love me and will never leave me. I can trust you with my life. I surrender this situation, as well as my emotions and thoughts to Your care. I ask that You bring clarity to this situation and guide me to do well.”