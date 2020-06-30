Colleen Karrick has brought her passion for antiques and repurposed decor to Vinton for over 20 years in various homes. Beginning July 2, The Niche will begin a new chapter in a new home on 4th Street in the new 3-D Kitchens location.
“The Niche came as a way to provide gifts and home decor for every type of person,” Karrick said. “I always thought ‘why should we have to drive to Cedar Rapids or Waterloo to buy furnishings?’ Rob and Janet DeVries with 3-D Kitchens have many of the same ideas, so we developed the idea of drawing antique and decor lovers together.”
The Niche drew its name from a newsletter Karrick was reading one day. At the end of an article, it read “hope that you find your niche in 2020.” Karrick quickly decided that was exactly what she and the DeVries family wanted in 2020 as they began moving the businesses over to their new 4th Street location in the previous Super Dollar Store location beginning in February.
“I presented it to Rob, and he and Janet really liked the name as well and thought it captured the variety of what we’re doing,” Karrick said.
According to Karrick, The Niche will offer home decor, antiques, repurposed furniture, jewelry and clothing. Free gift wrapping will be offered to customers. Customers will shop on the main level and mezzanine (second floor) of the building for the Niche, marking the first time the upper level has been available since the closure of JC Penney. Since beginning, Karrick has helped with picking out flooring and colors along with interior design work.
“This building is such a blessing and I’m excited for the opportunity The Niche will hopefully present to the community,” Karrick said. “I’ve always wanted to do merchandising in downtown Vinton again and I know people will be excited to have this available.
The Niche will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The store will be closed on Sundays. The building will also host a coffeehouse in the near future for customers to enjoy. Check back with Vinton Newspapers as updates on the venture are released.