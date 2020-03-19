Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening...and becoming windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.