One of Frank Sinatra’s most endearing lyrics goes “I did it my way!” This may sound cliche, yet that is exactly what Bradley Wilson and three music ensembles at Center Point-Urbana accomplished when the final day of the 25th Annual Summit Street Extravaganza was cancelled amid concerns of COVID-19.
“It’s a very unique situation in my 37 years of life,” Wilson said. “I haven’t really experienced any, any type of mass shut down like this.”
Recommendations by the State of Iowa at the time suggested cancelling events with crowds exceeding 250 people. This came after the first two days of the Extravaganza came and went with such crowds. Sophie Byroade and Josh Nemitz had served as emcees for the previous two nights and suddenly were relegated back to their usual stage with Summit Street Singers when they learned about the shut down.
“It was really just like a wave of emotions,” Nemitz said. “‘I’ve kind of been looking forward to this class performance since the beginning of the year.”
Though the students suddenly couldn’t end their long, successful season in front they took to the stage for each other to end the season their way on Sunday.
“With the limitation of numbers, I wanted to make sure that the kids felt like the season was coming to a suitable end,” Wilson said. “I wanted to make sure to celebrate them as well as give all of the extended family a chance to see some of the soloists that didn’t perform the other nights.”
Wilson had all available singers and band members take to the stage for a recorded performance on Sunday. Soloists were also given the chance they desired to sing to their classmates and a select group of volunteers and parents one last time for the season.
“This was our last go round as seniors,” Byroade said. “We wanted to make as many memories as possible and I think we truly did that. We left it all out there.”
Several soloists sang for their program for the last time as members of CPU’s ensembles-varsity jazz choir Chorazz, JV jazz choir To Be Announced, and show choir Summit Street Singers. Despite the lack of audience, the students put their best foot forward and impressed Wilson.
“You could tell that the emotions were high, even in this closed performance,” Wilson said. “They sang and danced at their highest level that they could today. I think they should feel very proud of what they did today.”
Seniors were brought up on stage, where they thanked parents, volunteers and their instructor for a season they will remember always, for one reason or another.
“These groups have had a great deal of success this year,” Wilson said. “JV jazz choir keeps learning all the specific stylistic aspects of jazz and their tuning has gotten very good over the course of the season. The varsity jazz choir was one of eight 3A jazz choirs accepted to the Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships again this year. They were last year also and they took fourth place in the state and that was a great honor. In show choir, we really pushed hard to get the show clean before winter break. That’s a great result set at competitions and I think we just feel very clean with the choreography and the strong singing.”
